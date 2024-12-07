Behind the Profiles Workshop: Elevating visual storytelling for political and government media aides

The Behind the Profiles Workshop is an exclusive two-day in-person event designed to empower political and government media aides with the tools and expertise needed to craft compelling visual narratives. Focused on showcasing the achievements and leadership of the public figures they serve, the workshop is scheduled for January 8th and 9th, 2025, in FCT-Abuja.

This innovative initiative was conceived by Nonso Ononiwu, Founder and Lead Photographer of Profiles in Power, a premier agency specializing in creating executive portraits and profile upgrades for public servants. With a mission to document impactful leadership and foster confidence through powerful visual and written storytelling, Profiles in Power has been instrumental in shaping the legacies of political leaders across Nigeria.

The Vision Behind the Workshop

Nonso Ononiwu brings a wealth of experience as a leading documentary photographer and storyteller. Over the years, he has worked with notable figures such as:

• Jumoke Oduwole, under the Office of the Vice President of Nigeria, now Minister for Industry, Trade, and Investment.

• The Former Governor of Imo State.

• A top gubernatorial candidate in the 2023 Imo State Elections.

The workshop is born from his dedication to equipping media aides with the skills to document leadership in a way that inspires, informs, and leaves a lasting legacy.

The Behind the Profiles Workshop boasts a lineup of Nigeria’s most celebrated documentary photographers and storytellers as facilitators:

• Tolani Alli: Personal Photographer to former Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and now Executive Digital Storyteller to Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, President of the Africa Development Bank (AfDB).

• Dapo Adedeji: Lead Videographer to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu; award-winning videographer and filmmaker.

• Oghenefegor Paul Abade: Corporate Photographer, Heirs Holdings; documentary photographer to Mr. Tony O. Elumelu, CFR.

• Ademola Olaniran: Official Photographer to Lagos State Governor Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Executive Assistant, Media & Visual Communications.

• Ayo Adeagbo: Special Assistant (SA) on Art, Culture, and Creative Economy to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu; former personal photographer to the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

These experts bring firsthand experience and proven success in documenting leadership at the highest levels, ensuring participants gain unparalleled insights and actionable strategies.

