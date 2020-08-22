Becoming Bold

In reshaping your ideals and aspiring for the impossible, one must be BOLD. Many of us are afraid and rather than take bold steps to branch into uncharted territory, we remain within the shores of safety. This week, I want to address this mindset and literally “kill” it.

We are called to be bold and courageous at taking on life. I always say, DO IT AFRAID! In facing your fears, you are being courageous.

Being Bold (of a person, action, or idea) is showing an ability to take risks; confident and courageous as defined by the Oxford Dictionary. Some other words that are often used interchangeably are unafraid, daring, confident, undaunted. In other words, a BOLD person is brave, unafraid, daring, confident and adventurous.

To become BOLD, we need to be:

B rave

O ut of the box thinkers

L arge hearted

D aring

To be BRAVE

Bravery is not about the size of the fight in you, but about the state of your heart. Your heart must be brave before you can face the unknown, an enemy or a new feat. Does this mean that you have no fear? Not at all! Being brave is defined as the ability to endure or face (unpleasant conditions or behaviour) without showing fear”. The last part says “without showing fear”. Therefore, bravery is really not a lack of fear, but it is a heart that says it is possible despite my fears (my definition).

To become bold, you must learn to face your fears and defeat them. You must be willing to step out of your comfort zone and face the unknown. You must have an inquisitive mind and be curious – certainly almost childlike in your approach to new things. Being brave means standing up for what you believe, even when you are the only one standing; it means doing what you know is right despite being alone, it means facing up to bullies and abuse. DO IT AFRAID! Face your fears today. Be a VICTOR not a VICTIM.

You must think OUT OF THE BOX

How many times do we do things simply because we have been told it has always been done this way? Probably most times, sometimes, even when we know of a better way of doing things, we remain silent preferring the norm. However, being bold requires that you think out of the box; this is what I call thinking out of the ordinary to do the extraordinary. The fear of rejection is the typical culprit we face when changing the status quo; would I be accepted? Would anyone use this method? You know what? Be Brave- face that fear and do it! We all will be better if you did!

You must be LARGE HEARTED

How does this even add up, you may ask? Being sympathetic, generous or kind-hearted is being bold? Yes, it is! In a world where we are short with one another, becoming bold means you have to take that exceptional step to be accommodating of others. You must show compassion, mercy and kindness; tolerative of people and their behaviour even when it is most unpleasant. Know that because you are bold to do the extraordinary, question the status quo, take risks and do what seemed impossible, you will attract ‘haters’. So, stay focused and be nice.

DARING to become

Adventure is necessary to spice up life. Being daring is being adventurous and being audacious. Facing your fears and taking calculated risks, allows you to grow as a bold and courageous individual. Dare to be the authentic you. Dare to do something different. Dare to be bold!

It is only by being bold that you get anywhere – Richard Branson

ABOUT OGE FUNLOLA MODIE

Oge is a published author, writer and speaker. She is the Editor and writer of GetFearlessly AunthenticTM Newsletter, a personal leadership newsletter that chronicles her life as a professional. She is involved in causes for women, young people and the vulnerable. She loves to read comics, watch comedy flicks, listen to music and play golf. Shares her love threefold- Love for God, Love for People, Love for Country. www.ogemodie.com