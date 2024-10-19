Augusta Ogonna Ihezuo: Leading the charge in business growth and sales automation

Augusta Ogonna Ihezuo, the powerhouse behind Eminent Augusta Consult, is a transformative force in the business world of sales automation, business problem analysis, and business growth consultancy.

Her focus is on helping business owners streamline their operations, automate repetitive tasks, and grow their brand visibility.

With over 100 businesses already benefiting from her expertise, Augusta is on a mission to expand her global impact.

Born into a traditional business family, Ihezuo’s entrepreneurial journey began at the age of 12. After facing personal setbacks, including the loss of her father, Augusta pivoted her approach, finding inspiration in the potential of online business automation.

She now combines years of experience in offline business and sales with cutting-edge technology to help business owners optimize their operations, freeing them from manual tasks and increasing their revenue.

Eminent Augusta Consult offers a comprehensive range of services designed to streamline business processes and drive growth for business owners and premium and luxury brands.

A key focus is sales automation, where Augusta designs systems to eliminate repetitive manual tasks, saving time and boosting efficiency.

She also specialises in Sales Funnel Building, crafting end-to-end funnels that convert leads into loyal customers, ensuring a seamless sales journey.

In addition, website design is a critical offering, with Augusta building sleek, optimized websites integrated with e-commerce capabilities, acting as 24/7 sales machines. Her digital marketing services include running targeted social media ads and automating email and WhatsApp campaigns to nurture leads and enhance brand visibility.

Beyond automation, Ihezuo provides expertise in Content Creation Strategy, developing content that resonates with audiences and drives engagement, and Business Branding, creating impactful brand identities.

Her Social Media Management services ensure that business owners, SMEs, and luxury brands expand their reach while optimizing engagement.

“I am addicted to excellence and have a spirit of execution that drives me to help businesses grow,” says Augusta. “My greatest joy comes from watching business owners transform their dreams into reality.”

Ihezuo’s approach to business automation stems from her deep understanding of the unique challenges faced by business owners, SMEs, luxury and premium brands.

By implementing customer relationship management (CRM) systems and automating marketing processes, she ensures that businesses not only maintain their high-touch service but also scale efficiently without sacrificing personalization.

Her clients have seen a 35% to 45% increase in sales within three months of using her automation strategies.

Two notable examples include a fashion retailer and a grocery superstore that struggled with managing online inquiries and converting them into sales.

After integrating automated sales funnels, email campaigns, and CRM systems, both businesses saw dramatic improvements in customer retention, abandoned cart recovery, and conversion rates.

With an eye on the future, Augusta plans to expand her business growth agency and consultancy services globally, incorporating AI-driven automation solutions.

She also envisions forging new partnerships with tech providers to offer even more innovative tools for business growth.

Her mission is clear: to help business owners save time, increase revenue, and focus on what truly matters.

“I aim to help businesses automate their processes so that owners can focus on higher-level strategic growth,” says Ihezuo. “As the global marketplace evolves, so too will Eminent Augusta Consult, ensuring our clients are always ahead of the curve.”

Also, she is currently running a program called ‘How To Build A Successful Business Online Without Closing Your Physical Store.’ Where she is helping business owners who have already established offline structure running to have an online presence that will help them gain more visibility for their business to increase their sales as the grow their business.

