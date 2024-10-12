Aso Oke and Akwete: Fashion experts advocates national policies to strengthen Nigeria’s textile sector

Nigeria’s rich textile heritage is not just a reflection of its culture but also a key player in the global fashion industry. With traditional fabrics like aso oke, adire, and akwete serving as symbols of identity, history, and craftsmanship, Nigeria’s textile tradition holds vast economic potential.

The country’s fashion sector, accounting for 15% of Sub-Saharan Africa’s $31 billion fashion market as of 2015, grew by 17% between 2010 and 2019, according to Euromonitor.

In a move to further spotlight this heritage, Wear Nigeria, in partnership with the Lagos State Government and the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, and the Creative Economy (FMACCE), is set to host its first-ever runway show from November 8 to 10, 2024.

The event, themed “Textile as a Tool for Empowerment and Sustainability,” will open with a symposium in Lagos State, bringing together experts, government officials, and industry leaders to discuss the cultural and economic significance of Nigeria’s textiles. A two-day exhibition will follow, showcasing the works of fashion designers from around the world, with a particular focus on the creative potential of traditional Nigerian fabrics and their role in empowering local artisans and boosting the economy.

Speaking at a press briefing, Austin Aimankhu, founder, Wear Nigeria emphasised the importance of supporting Nigeria’s textile industry. “We aim to spotlight fabrics like aso oke, akwete, and others, while driving policies and investment to help local artisans scale their businesses.” Aimankhu added that a symposium and exhibition will precede the runway, fostering dialogue on production, demand, and industry challenges.

Fabrics like aso oke, traditionally worn by the Yoruba, and akwete, cherished by the Igbo, have long symbolized social status and cultural identity. Yet, these traditions risk fading unless they evolve with the modern world. Recognizing this, the founder emphasized that Wear Nigeria’s runway show aims not only to celebrate but also to revive Nigeria’s textile heritage.

“We need national policies to support the textile industry,” Aimankhu stressed, pointing out that weaving and dyeing processes could become significant job creators with the right investment.

Similarly, Soji Odedina, group managing director of First Katalyst Marketing and partner, Wear Nigeria noted the transformative power of fashion: “We have seen how music and movies have built a global identity for Nigeria. Fashion is the next frontier. We are sitting on a product that can change Nigeria’s economic fortune.”

He called for greater investment in technology and infrastructure to support faster production of textiles. “We need the right tools to scale up this industry and make Nigerian textiles globally competitive,” Odedina said. He also highlighted the runway show as a platform to empower artisans and boost local economies: “With more usage of these textiles, we create more demand, which leads to more production, and that’s how we empower people.”

