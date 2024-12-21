Akwa Ibom: Nigeria’s Premier Destination for the 2024 Festive Season

As the 2024 holiday season gains momentum, Akwa Ibom State shines brightly as Nigeria’s premier festive destination. From the world-renowned Uyo Christmas Village to the iconic Akwa Ibom Christmas Carols Festival, the state’s strategic investments in tourism, infrastructure, and security are driving economic growth, creating jobs, and positioning Akwa Ibom as the heart of

Christmas celebrations in Nigeria.

Governor Umo Eno, through his ARISE Agenda, has spearheaded initiatives that enhance the tourism ecosystem, creating an enabling environment for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and fostering local and international partnerships. The Uyo Christmas Village, Ibom Air, and the Ibom Golf Resort exemplify this transformative approach, generating immense socio-economic benefits for the state.

Uyo Christmas Village: A Catalyst for Economic Growth

At the center of the festivities is the Uyo Christmas Village, a vibrant hub of commerce, culture, and entertainment. Located along Udo Udoma Avenue, the village is a one-stop destination

offering affordable shopping, live music, talent showcases, and culinary delights.

With over 210 micro-businesses operating in the village this year, employment opportunities have doubled from last year’s 721 jobs.

Vendors who once sold groceries have evolved into thriving entrepreneurs, thanks to the high foot traffic from residents and tourists. “Last year, the

Christmas Village transformed ordinary grocery vendors into full-fledged businessmen,” said Commissioner for Culture and Tourism Charles Udoh.

“This year, we are showcasing Akwa

Ibom’s tourism potential with over 31 local government areas presenting diverse performances

and products.”

The Christmas village has become a melting pot of Akwa Ibom state’s cultural

representation with cultural troupes from each of the 31 local government areas in the state showcasing food, dance and other cultural identities over the course of the festive season.

Ibom Air: The Tourism Game-Changer

Ibom Air, the state-owned airline, plays a pivotal role in positioning Akwa Ibom as a leading travel destination. With seamless connectivity and exceptional service, Ibom Air ensures that

visitors from across Nigeria and beyond can access Uyo with ease.

During the “Christmas Unplugged 2.0” festival, Ibom Air Chairman Pastor Imo-Abasi Jacob highlighted the airline’s integral role in the tourism ecosystem. “Ibom Air connects people from

various locations to experience Akwa Ibom’s unique festive offerings,” he said.

The airline’s sponsorship of events like the Ibom Tech Week further demonstrates its commitment to

supporting local talent and innovation.

The Akwa Ibom Christmas Carols Festival: A Global Attraction

Now in its 17th edition, the Akwa Ibom Christmas Carols Festival is a spiritual and cultural highlight of the season. The event which held December 13, featured celebrated artists like Minister GUC, Buchi, Moses Bliss, Eno Michael, Steve Crown, and a lineup of other top gospel performers. This world-class celebration not only uplifts spirits but also draws global attention to the state’s vibrant culture and peaceful ambiance.

Tourism Infrastructure: Ibom Golf Resort and More

The state’s tourism infrastructure is unmatched, with the Ibom Golf Resort offering luxury and tranquility on 174 hectares of lush greenery. Featuring an 18-hole golf course and waterfront

Marina Beach Resort, the facility is perfect for leisure and business travelers alike. Its serene environment reflects Akwa Ibom’s reputation for peace and security, key drivers of its growing

tourism sector.

Governor Umo Eno’s Vision for Sustainable Tourism

Governor Umo Eno’s leadership has transformed Akwa Ibom into a safe, welcoming destination.

Investments in road infrastructure, utilities, and internal security have created a conducive environment for tourism and business. The governor’s private-sector experience is evident in

the commercialization policies that underpin initiatives like the Uyo Christmas Village.

“Tourism is not just about entertainment; it’s about building an economy that works for everyone,” Governor Eno remarked at the village’s opening.

“From SMEs to large-scale

investors, our policies ensure that all stakeholders benefit from Akwa Ibom’s unique offerings.”

Akwa Ibom: The Place to Be This Christmas

Akwa Ibom’s festive season is more than an event—it’s an experience. The synergy between government initiatives, private sector participation, and community engagement has made the state a preferred destination for holidaymakers. With its peaceful atmosphere, rich cultural heritage, and robust infrastructure, Akwa Ibom promises unforgettable memories for all visitors.

As the festivities unfold, let Akwa Ibom welcome you to the joy of Christmas, where every moment is a celebration and every visitor is family.

Come for the music, the food, and the

culture—stay for the warmth and hospitality that make Akwa Ibom truly exceptional.

Experience Akwa Ibom: West Africa’s Hidden Gem

Plan your holiday with Ibom Air and explore the wonders of Uyo Christmas Village, the Ibom Golf Resort, and more. Discover why Akwa Ibom is the destination of choice this festive season

and beyond.

Ekaette Okon Joseph is a Special Assistant on Media to the Governor of Akwa Ibom State.

