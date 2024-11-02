Air Peace: A Nigerian Product and Nigerian Pride – Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima

Kashim Shettima, the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, at Air Peace’s 10th-anniversary celebrations, lauded the airline as “a Nigerian product and a Nigerian pride,” recognising its resilience, patriotic spirit, and contributions to the nation’s aviation industry and economy.

The event was graced by all 36 state governors, with some attending in person and others represented. Numerous industry leaders from across various sectors also joined to celebrate this momentous occasion.

Shettima described the milestone as a testament to Air Peace’s enduring presence in both Nigerian skies and the hearts of Nigerians.

Reflecting on the airline’s role as a bridge for commerce, tourism, and global integration, he commended Air Peace’s contributions to expanding domestic routes and positioning Nigeria as a regional air travel hub.

The Vice President also applauded Allen Onyema, the airline’s Chairman, for creating jobs for thousands of Nigerians and even citizens beyond Nigeria’s borders.

In his speech, the Vice President praised Air Peace’s strength in weathering industry challenges, noting that “Air Peace has displayed an exceptional level of resilience that speaks to the strength of its leadership and workforce.”

He also emphasized the federal government’s commitment to protecting the Air Peace brand and ensuring its continued success in the aviation sector.

Highlighting the government’s commitment to advancing Nigeria’s aviation sector, the Vice President referenced the recent approval of the Cape Town Convention on aviation leasing, which will reduce operational costs and foster competitiveness in the industry. This policy, he emphasized, will empower airlines like Air Peace to continue expanding and thriving.

Shettima remarked that Air Peace has always answered the call of the nation, recalling the airline’s pivotal role in repatriating Nigerians from conflict zones in Sudan, Libya, and South Africa.

The Vice President’s message concluded with a call to action, urging Air Peace to keep its focus on people and community. “prioritize the people, listen to them, and carry them along,” he noted.

As Air Peace looks ahead to the next decade, it does so with a renewed commitment to its core values and a steadfast dedication to connecting Nigerians with the world.

The Vice President’s speech was delivered by the Minister of Transport, Hon. Sa’idi Alkali Ahmed.

Share