Africa’s least visited country draws only 6,000 tourists annually despite rich attractions

Equatorial Guinea, a small country located on the west coast of Central Africa, attracts just 6,000 tourists annually, according to World Bank data, making it the least visited country in Africa.

Despite its natural attractions, which include pristine beaches, rainforests, and unique wildlife, the country remains largely unexplored by international travellers.

The country consists of five volcanic islands and a small part of the mainland, Rio Muni, located between Cameroon and Gabon. Bioko Island, where the capital city of Malabo is located, is the main destination for most tourists who visit the country.

Malabo offers a blend of Spanish colonial architecture and Central African culture, with features like the Parque Nacional de Malabo, Central Africa’s first city park, which spans 870,000 square meters and offers recreational facilities such as restaurants, a sports area, a lake, and an art gallery.

Equatorial Guinea’s tourism potential is overshadowed by its political and economic situation. The country experienced an oil boom in the 1990s, which made it one of the wealthiest countries in Africa in terms of GDP per capita.

However, political instability, marked by a series of coups and government repression, has widened the gap between the wealthy elite and the general population. This instability has also contributed to the difficulty of attracting international visitors, as foreign governments and organisations often advise against non-essential travel to the country.

Tourists face several challenges when planning to visit Equatorial Guinea. High prices for accommodations, services, and food are a common complaint, and securing a visa is often difficult. Until 2023, U.S. passport holders could enter the country without a visa, but this policy was suspended, requiring even American tourists to obtain a visa in advance.

The U.S. Department of State warns travellers to exercise increased caution due to the country’s unstable political climate and concerns about crime, including armed robbery. Petty crimes such as pickpocketing are common, particularly in urban areas like Malabo and Bata.

Medical services in Equatorial Guinea are below international standards, with limited trauma care available, further complicating travel plans. The U.S. government has also raised concerns about the ability of local police to respond effectively to serious crimes, which adds to the perception that the country may not be a safe destination for independent travellers.

Despite these challenges, the UK Foreign Office offers a more neutral assessment of the current situation in Equatorial Guinea, stating that the political environment has been calm in recent years. However, the agency does caution visitors about potential risks, including violent assaults on passengers in taxis and strict regulations against photographing government or military buildings, which could lead to arrest.

The combination of these factors, political instability, high prices, difficulties in obtaining visas, and safety concerns, explains why Equatorial Guinea remains off the radar for most international tourists, despite its wealth of natural beauty and cultural heritage. The country’s untapped tourism potential may remain unrealized until significant changes are made to address these barriers.

