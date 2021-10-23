Addis Ababa Business class lounge: Designed in style to meet travellers’ needs

For passengers awaiting their flights or those connecting flights after a long haul trip, an experience to never miss is the Business Class lounge at the newly built Africa’s largest transit hub, Addis Ababa Bole International Airport.

Entertainment and comfort are intertwined at Bole International Airport Business Class! Before flights, passengers can relax in private suites and take a refreshing shower. They can rest in the lounge on comfortable couches and savor delicious, exclusive treats from Ethiopia’s international cuisine.

With capacity for hundreds of travellers, you’ll find plenty of seating options, including lounge chairs, private pods, dining tables and chairs, booth seating, and private alcoves with sofas and recliners.

The business class airport lounge is spacious with excellent amenities like shower suites, nap areas, and comfortable seats.

Read also: Addis Ababa: A dose of nature, adventure and serenity in one place

The lounge has unique, centerpiece facilities like a spa and cocktail bar.

After a quick check-in at the business class counter passengers can make their way to the lounge. With the welcoming ambiance at the hall, passengers are offered hot fresh coffee to drink while international cuisines are always ready for passengers to enjoy.

There is a wide selection of hot and cold foods in a buffet style spread. The healthy options are always a welcome addition with salads, steamed vegetables and boiled eggs together with meat dishes and other hot foods.

The standalone bar has a wide selection of wines and spirits and beer available in the fridges. The traditional Ethiopian coffee station is the highlight of the lounge experience and the Ethiopian coffee is incredible.

Wi-fi is available at the lounge and the connection is uninterrupted.