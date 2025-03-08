Title: Folktales are Forever (Volume One)

Author: Efe Farinre

Year of Publication: 2017

Number of Pages: 161

Category: Children’s Book

Imagine the joy of having over ten captivating Nigerian folktales in a single book—what a delightful treat for readers! Folktales Are Forever by Efe Farinre is a true treasure, presenting a rich collection of timeless stories that beautifully celebrate Nigeria’s cultural heritage.

Through her masterful storytelling, Farinre brings to life the wisdom and vibrant traditions of African folklore, ensuring that these tales continue to inspire and entertain generations to come. The Wazobia mascots on the book cover are absolutely adorable, capturing the attention of young readers and bringing a smile to any face.

Folktales Are Forever subtly guides readers on how to narrate these stories to children, preserving the essence of traditional African storytelling. With its engaging style, the book provides cues on tone, pacing, and atmosphere, making it effortless to bring the tales to life. This thoughtful approach enriches the storytelling experience, drawing readers into the vibrant world of folklore.

Since folktales are traditionally shared in communal settings—children gathered under a tree or sitting on a mat—it would be wonderful to recreate this atmosphere while reading Folktales Are Forever.

The author satisfies children’s curiosity by offering insights into why certain animals behave the way they do, leaving it to young readers to decide whether these tales hold truth or fantasy. For adults, the book evokes nostalgic memories of folklore songs, making it a delightful way to share cherished childhood experiences with their children.

Though it’s unclear whether the author is a music lover, the inclusion of notes and bars of songs adds a wonderful musical touch to the reading experience. However, incorporating more illustrations could have further captivated young readers.

If you’ve read any of Efe Farinre’s books, you might notice that some of the stories in this collection have now been expanded into standalone books, making them more accessible and engaging. Some stories may already be familiar, but Farinre’s unique writing style makes them feel fresh, as if they are being read for the first time.

Her beautiful prose allows readers to vividly imagine every scene. Some tales will spark deep reflection, as their lessons are truly thought-provoking. And as with any short story collection, certain tales will resonate more with individual readers, allowing each person to find a favorite. Yet, every story in Folktales Are Forever carries a unique lesson, making this collection a treasured addition to any bookshelf.

About the reviewer

Titilade Oyemade is a business executive in a leading organisation and holds a degree in Russian Language. She’s the convener of the Hangoutwithtee Ladies Event and the publisher of Hangoutwithtee magazine. She spends her weekends attending women conferences, events and book readings. She loves to have fun and to help other women have the same in their lives. Email: [email protected] Social: @tiipreeofficial

