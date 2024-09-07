A journey of leadership, legacy, and life lessons-A review of Indra Nooyi’s My Life in Full

Title: My Life in Full: Work, Family and Our Future

Author: Indra Nooyi

Year of Publication: 2021

Number of Pages: 305​

Category: Personal Development

If you’ve ever come across Indra Nooyi’s inspiring videos on social media, read her insightful interviews, or noticed her strong online presence, you’re likely curious about the woman behind the legacy. Indra Nooyi, the first woman of color to helm a major American corporation, has a story as compelling as it is groundbreaking.

Starting as an immigrant with a tomboyish streak, Nooyi’s path led her through education and various career shifts until she ultimately rose to the top as Chairman and CEO of PepsiCo. Her book, My Life in Full, is more than a memoir—it’s a journey through four key phases of her life: her childhood, school years, transformative time at PepsiCo, and eventual retirement. This thoughtful structure lets readers walk alongside her, gaining a deep understanding of her diverse experiences and the lessons she learned along the way.

Nooyi opens a window into her personal world, vividly recounting her childhood and the close-knit family that shaped her. The book reads like a novel, with vibrant language and imagery that bring her stories to life, allowing readers to picture the people and places that influenced her journey.

My Life in Full delves into themes that resonate with anyone striving for success: the isolation that often accompanies it, the struggle to balance family and career, the gender pay gap, and the challenge of handling criticism. Nooyi’s passion for her work is palpable, and her words offer both encouragement and practical solutions for overcoming obstacles.

At times, you might feel that Nooyi had an extraordinary level of support, perhaps more than the average person might expect. This could leave some readers wondering about the role of privilege in her success. Yet, her story is undeniably motivating, providing valuable insights into team management and leadership that can guide your own professional journey.

The book concludes with well-deserved accolades, but Nooyi’s parting advice is strikingly simple: always make time for your family, even while pursuing a successful career. She candidly shares the guilt of missing precious moments due to work—a sentiment that resonates with many working parents. Through her book, Nooyi reassures readers that they are not alone in these challenges.

In Indra Nooyi, you may find the mentor you’ve been searching for. Her wisdom is now more accessible than ever, and her story is one you won’t want to miss.

About the reviewer

Titilade Oyemade is a business executive in a leading organisation and holds a degree in Russian Language. She’s the convener of the Hangoutwithtee Ladies Event and the

Publisher of Hangoutwithtee magazine. She spends her weekends attending women conferences, events and book readings. She loves to have fun and to help other women have the same in their lives. Email: [email protected] Social: @tiipreeofficial