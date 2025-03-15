Focused young african american businesswoman or student looking at laptop holding book learning, serious black woman working or studying with computer doing research or preparing for exam online

Employees are urged to keep personal files off company-provided laptops to avoid security, legal, and professional risks. Storing non-work-related data can compromise privacy, violate company policies, and expose sensitive information. Experts advise using separate devices for personal activities to maintain security and compliance. Employers stress that work laptops should be strictly for official tasks to prevent potential breaches and safeguard corporate data.

Here are eight items that should never be stored on a work laptop, compiled by How-to-Geek.

1. Private photos and videos

Personal photos and videos are private and should not be stored on a work laptop. Leaving the device unattended could allow colleagues to access them. IT administrators may also have visibility into stored files, and accidental sharing during work-related collaboration is possible.

Instead, personal files should be stored on a mobile phone or an external drive. Cloud storage services such as OneDrive can be an alternative, but encrypting files is necessary to maintain privacy even if access is compromised.

2. Illegal or pirated content

Downloading pirated software, films, or music on a work laptop can result in serious consequences. Employees caught with copyrighted material may face disciplinary action or termination. Companies may also encounter legal issues if found storing or distributing unauthorised content.

Pirated content often carries malware, posing security threats to the company’s network. To avoid these risks, downloads should be limited to approved and legal content, especially when using company-issued devices.

3. Freelance work or personal projects

Storing files related to freelance work or personal projects on a work laptop can lead to conflicts of interest. If an IT administrator accesses the files, it may appear as though non-work tasks are being performed during company hours. Confidential client agreements and financial documents stored on the device could also present legal risks.

To prevent complications, employees should use a separate device or set up a different user profile for personal and work-related activities. Keeping personal work away from company devices ensures clear boundaries and avoids misunderstandings.

Read also: UK tightens visa rules for care workers, skilled workers and students

4. Confidential medical records

Medical records, including test results, prescriptions, and health conditions, should remain private. Storing them on a work laptop could lead to unauthorised access by IT administrators, colleagues, or employers.

If health records become known in the workplace, they could affect professional relationships or influence decisions related to insurance coverage or workplace accommodations. Employees should store medical records on personal devices to maintain confidentiality.

5. Unauthorised applications and software

Installing applications or software that have not been approved by the company’s IT department can create security vulnerabilities. If a company policy prohibits certain software, using it could result in disciplinary action.

Unauthorised software may introduce security risks, including malware, and could disrupt system performance. Employees needing specific tools for their work should request approval before installation. If testing a new application is necessary, it should be done on a personal device first.

6. Personal emails and messages

Using a work laptop to store personal emails or messages can lead to privacy risks and potential policy violations. Work laptops may be monitored, making personal communication accessible to IT administrators.

Receiving non-work notifications on a company device can also be distracting and reduce productivity. To maintain privacy, employees should use personal devices for non-work communications and log out of personal accounts when accessing them temporarily.

7. Unlicensed fonts or assets

Using unlicensed fonts, images, or digital assets on a work laptop may result in copyright infringement claims. If these assets are used in company projects such as advertisements or reports, the company could face legal consequences.

Employees should ensure that all digital assets are properly licensed before use. Companies may provide access to licensed resources such as Shutterstock, Adobe Fonts, or Google Fonts. When in doubt, free or company-approved resources should be used.

8. Personal financial details

Storing financial records such as bank statements, credit card details, tax documents, or investment plans on a work laptop can lead to security risks. Many companies use cloud backup services that can upload financial information to corporate servers.

A data breach or cyberattack on the company could expose personal financial details, leading to potential financial loss. Employees should avoid saving financial documents on work devices and use private browsing when accessing financial websites.

Chisom Michael Chisom Michael is a data analyst (audience engagement) and writer at BusinessDay, with diverse experience in the media industry. He holds a BSc in Industrial Physics from Imo State University and an MEng in Computer Science and Technology from Liaoning Univerisity of Technology China. He specialises in listicle writing, profiles and leveraging his skills in audience engagement analysis and data-driven insights to create compelling content that resonates with readers.

Share