8 things to keep in mind when buying a new wristwatch

A wristwatch is more than just a tool for checking time, it is a statement of style, a functional accessory, and, sometimes, even an investment. Whether you are shopping for your first watch or adding to an existing collection, it is essential to choose one that suits your needs, taste, and budget.

Here are 8 factors to consider when buying a new wristwatch to ensure you make the right choice.

Purpose of the watch

Before buying a new wristwatch, think about why you need it. Are you looking for a watch to wear daily, one that complements formal attire, or perhaps something sporty for active use? For everyday wear, a versatile watch that balances style and functionality might be ideal, while a luxury timepiece could be the perfect match for formal events. Defining the purpose will help you narrow down your options and choose a watch that aligns with your lifestyle.

Watch movement

The movement, or “heart,” of a watch refers to its mechanism for keeping time. The three main types are quartz, mechanical, and automatic. Quartz watches are battery-powered, known for their accuracy and affordability, making them ideal for those seeking low-maintenance options. Mechanical watches, which require manual winding, are valued for their craftsmanship and intricate movements. Automatic watches, on the other hand, rely on movement and energy from the wearer in order to tick.

Design and style

The design of a wristwatch is a crucial factor, as it reflects your personal style. Consider elements such as the watch face (dial) design, case shape (round, square, or rectangular), and band material (leather, stainless steel, rubber, or fabric). A minimalist design with a clean dial is timeless and pairs well with most outfits, while a watch with a busy dial and multiple complications (like the chronograph) may appeal to those who love a more detailed aesthetic. Choose a design that fits both your style and the occasions you will wear it.

Watch size and fit

Size is an essential aspect when selecting a wristwatch. A watch that is too big or too small can look awkward on the wrist. Measure your wrist size and consider the case diameter (the width of the watch face) and case thickness. Generally, case diameters between 38mm to 46mm are suitable for most men, while 26mm to 36mm is common for women, though these ranges can vary based on personal preferences. The watch should sit comfortably on your wrist without feeling too loose or tight, and the lugs (the parts that attach the strap to the case) should not extend beyond the edges of your wrist.

Materials and durability

The material of a wristwatch affects both its durability and appearance. The case material can range from stainless steel, which is corrosion-resistant, to luxury options like gold or titanium. Sapphire crystal is considered the best material for watch faces as it is highly scratch-resistant, while mineral glass is a more affordable yet durable alternative. If you are planning to wear the watch in rough conditions or during sports, opt for materials that are known for their durability, like stainless steel cases and rubber straps.

Water resistance

Consider the water resistance of the watch, especially if you plan to wear it in wet conditions or while swimming. Water resistance ratings are measured in metres (30m, 50m, 100m). A watch with a 30m rating can handle light splashes but is not suitable for swimming, while one with 100m water resistance can be worn while swimming or snorkelling. For diving, look for watches specifically labelled as diver’s watches with ratings of 200m or more.

Complications and features

Complications are additional functions beyond simply telling the time, such as date displays, chronographs (stopwatches), dual time zones, and moon phase indicators. While some complications can add to the watch’s functionality, they also tend to increase the price. If you enjoy tracking time during workouts, consider a watch with a chronograph feature. For frequent travellers, a GMT watch that displays multiple time zones might be more useful. Consider which features you will use regularly and avoid paying extra for complications you won’t need.

Budget and investment value

Setting a budget is important when buying a wristwatch. Prices can vary from affordable quartz watches to high-end luxury mechanical wristwatches that cost tens of thousands of dollars. If you are interested in watches as an investment, focus on models with a track record of holding or appreciating in value, such as those from brands like Rolex, Patek Philippe, or Audemars Piguet. For everyday use, there are many reliable options in the mid-range category, such as Seiko, Citizen, and Tissot, that provide excellent value without breaking the bank.

