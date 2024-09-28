8 colours avoided by rich people like Mark Zuckerberg

Wealthy individuals often choose specific clothing colours that reflect sophistication, examining the colours millionaires typically avoid and the reasons behind these choices.

Moguls like Mark Zuckerberg and Steve Jobs favoured minimalist wardrobes, Zuckerberg in grey tees and Jobs in black turtlenecks, to reduce decision fatigue. This approach conserves mental energy for more important choices.

Certain colours enhance a polished look: white symbolizes purity, black exudes power, and blue conveys confidence.

To appear affluent, they dress subtly and avoid logos, flashy brands, and trends. Quiet luxury emphasizes classic silhouettes in neutral shades, avoiding baggy jeans, low-rise trousers, neon accessories, and brightly printed shirts.

Read also: Meet the $200 billion club with only three members all tied to tech industry

According to GQ India, here are 8 colours avoided by the ultra-wealthy like Mark Zuckerberg

1. Neon and Fluorescent Shades

Neon and fluorescent colours rarely appear in the wardrobes of millionaires. These bright shades attract attention and shift focus away from the individual. Instead of highlighting personal style, they emphasize the garment itself, which can undermine the image of sophistication that wealth embodies. The ultra-wealthy tend to prefer more subdued colours that allow their presence to take precedence, favouring classic tones that promote a sense of calm and assurance.

2. Multi-Colored Prints and Patterns

Bold prints and multi-coloured patterns are often seen as excessive and distracting. Wealthy individuals typically aim for a polished and coherent look that reflects elegance. Loud prints can overshadow a person’s presence and convey a sense of ostentation, which conflicts with the understated aesthetic preferred in elite circles. Instead, millionaires favour monochromatic ensembles or subtle patterns that enhance their image of refinement.

Read also: $100 billion club: Meet 15 members who hold 12-figure fortunes worth $2.3tn

3. Pastel Hues

Pastel colours, often associated with a lighthearted and youthful vibe, may not align with the image of authority that many wealthy individuals wish to project. In professional or formal settings, they generally opt for richer colours that convey strength and sophistication. Deep shades, such as navy blue or burgundy, dominate their wardrobes, projecting an image of luxury and control.

4. Overly synthetic-looking colours

The quality of fabric significantly influences perceptions of wealth. Certain colours that mimic cheap materials, such as artificial metallics, are avoided by millionaires. While some shiny tones can serve as accents, the preference leans towards textures and hues that communicate tastefulness. The goal is to present an image that reflects both quality and refinement without drawing excessive attention.

Read also: Here are 10 Forbes billionaires reshaping the automobile industry

5. Faded, muddy, or dull earth tones

Dull earth tones, which often appear washed out or lifeless, are typically absent from the wardrobes of the ultra-wealthy. Maintaining the vibrancy of clothing colours is crucial, as faded garments can detract from a polished appearance. Wealthy individuals prefer deeper, more saturated colours that convey an overall sense of sophistication, choosing darker denim and tailored fits that enhance their style.

6. Excessive black

Black carries a reputation for elegance and sophistication. However, over-reliance on black can lead to a monotonous appearance. Wealthy individuals often balance black with a variety of other colours and textures, incorporating shades such as dark brown or navy blue to add depth to their outfits. This approach allows for a more dynamic appearance while maintaining the classic elegance associated with black.

Read also: Meet 4 Nigerian billionaires worth more than two African countries’ GDP – Forbes

7. Colours that don’t complement skin and hair tones

Colours that do not suit an individual’s skin or hair tones can diminish overall appearance. Wealthy individuals understand the importance of colour harmony and tend to avoid shades that clash with their natural features. Experimentation helps them identify which colours enhance their look, leading to more intentional choices in their wardrobes.

8. Non-trendy shades

While millionaires typically gravitate towards timeless colours, they do not entirely shy away from trends. Incorporating trendy shades into an outfit can add a modern twist without compromising sophistication. However, the approach is measured; wealthy individuals often utilize trendy colours sparingly, integrating them into accessories or statement pieces to enhance their overall look.

Chisom Michael Chisom Michael is a data analyst (audience engagement) and writer at BusinessDay, with diverse experience in the media industry. He holds a BSc in Industrial Physics from Imo State University and an MEng in Computer Science and Technology from Liaoning Univerisity of Technology China. He specialises in listicle writing, profiles and leveraging his skills in audience engagement analysis and data-driven insights to create compelling content that resonates with readers.