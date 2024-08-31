7 countries with strict tattoo policies

While many of us enjoy the freedom to express ourselves through body art, it is essential to remember that attitudes towards tattoos vary widely globally. In some countries, visible tattoos are met with strong disapproval, and in extreme cases, they can even lead to legal trouble.

Originally published by TheTravel, here are seven countries where tattoos are not just frowned upon but strictly regulated.

United Arab Emirates

In the UAE, tattoos are seen as a form of bodily mutilation under Islamic law and are therefore considered immoral. While having tattoos is not illegal, visible tattoos, especially on the face and hands can prevent entry into certain public and religious buildings. Additionally, many employers in the region might refuse to hire individuals with visible tattoos, so it is wise to be aware of these social restrictions.

Japan

In Japan, while having tattoos does not bar entry into the country, those with visible tattoos might face restrictions at certain public places. Tattoos are often associated with the Yakuza, Japan’s organised crime syndicate, leading to bans in places like hot springs, public pools, and some beaches. It is best to check with specific venues ahead of time to avoid any issues.

Saudi Arabia

In Saudi Arabia, the official religion is Sunni Islam, which adheres to Sharia law. According to Sharia, tattoos are considered haram (forbidden). Consequently, having tattoos is generally looked down upon. If your tattoos are not on your face or hands, it is advisable to cover them when in public to avoid offending local sensibilities.

Turkey

Turkey’s stance on tattoos is somewhat fluctuating. While there is no outright ban on tattoos for tourists, some religious authorities have issued fatwas against them. As long as tattoos are not explicitly offensive or obscene, tourists should be fine. However, it is wise to cover tattoos when visiting religious sites, such as the Hagia Sophia or the Blue Mosque.

Iran

Iran has a complex relationship with tattoos. Although not all tattoos are illegal, those that are deemed offensive or anti-Islamic can be problematic. Despite recent relaxation, it is still best to avoid displaying tattoos publicly, especially if they feature symbols or imagery that might be considered controversial.

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka is known for its strong adherence to Buddhist values. Tattoos featuring Buddhist symbols or imagery are strictly prohibited. Having such tattoos can lead to deportation and imprisonment. It is advisable for those with Buddhist-themed tattoos to avoid travelling to Sri Lanka.

Myanmar

Similar to Sri Lanka, Myanmar is a deeply Buddhist country that takes its religious symbols very seriously. Tattoos depicting Buddhist iconography, especially Buddha images, are strictly forbidden. Violating this can result in deportation, as demonstrated by the case of a Spanish tourist in 2016.