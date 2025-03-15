Renting a house in Lagos comes with its challenges, and dealing with agents is one of them. While some operate legitimately, others use deceptive tactics to take advantage of desperate renters. Fake listings, inflated fees, and last-minute changes are just some of the ways people get scammed. Recognising these red flags early can save you from financial loss and wasted time.

Here’s how to tell if a house agent is trying to scam you.

Avoiding basic questions and documentation

If an agent is evasive about providing essential information or documentation, such as the landlord’s details or a tenancy agreement, consider it a red flag. Transparency is key in legitimate transactions.

Pressuring for immediate payment

Fraudulent agents may create a false sense of urgency, pressuring you to make quick decisions or payments. Take your time to verify all details and avoid rushing into agreements.

Requesting cash payments only

Be cautious if an agent insists on cash transactions. Cash payments are untraceable, making it difficult to recover funds in case of fraud. Opt for traceable payment methods like bank transfers and always obtain receipts.

Advertising unbelievably low rent

If a property’s rent is significantly below the market rate, it may be a tactic to lure unsuspecting renters. Always compare prices of similar properties in the area to gauge the average rent.

Refusing physical property viewings

Scammers often provide attractive photos but avoid arranging physical inspections. They may claim the property is occupied or that they are unavailable. Insist on viewing the property in person before making any commitments.

Showing uncompleted or different properties

Some agents might show unfinished buildings or properties different from those advertised, asking for payment to secure the property. Ensure you are shown the exact property listed and verify its completion status before proceeding

