5 tourist centres that say ‘No’ to photography

In a world where every moment is often captured and shared with a click, some destinations challenge our instinct to document every experience. These strict no-photography rules were put in place to protect cultural significance, maintain a serene atmosphere, or preserve delicate artworks.

The Eiffel Tower at Night, France

The Eiffel Tower, an iconic symbol of Paris, is well-known as one of the most photographed landmarks in the world. However, capturing images of the tower at night is technically illegal due to copyright laws protecting its night time light display, which is considered an artistic work. This means that while daytime photography is permitted, using night time photos for commercial purposes without permission can lead to legal issues. The light system, designed by lighting engineer Pierre Bideau and inaugurated in December 1985, features 336 spotlights that illuminate the tower in a dazzling gold display for the first five minutes of every hour.

The Sistine Chapel, Vatican City

The Sistine Chapel, originally known as the Capella Magna, is a masterpiece located within Vatican City. Commissioned by Pope Sixtus IV and constructed between 1473 and 1481, this space houses some of the most celebrated artwork in history, including Michelangelo’s frescoes that adorn the ceiling. Recognized as a significant example of High Renaissance art, the chapel serves as both a religious site and a cultural treasure. To preserve the delicate beauty of its centuries-old frescoes and maintain the sanctity of the space, photography is strictly prohibited inside the chapel. The Vatican enforces this rule, emphasising the importance of experiencing the artwork without the distraction of cameras or the potential damage caused by flash photography. Visitors are encouraged to immerse themselves in the chapel’s atmosphere and appreciate its artistic grandeur firsthand.

The Taj Mahal, India

Commissioned by the fifth Mughal emperor in 1631, the marble mausoleum was built to house the tomb of his beloved wife and also contains the emperor’s tomb. While photography is permitted in the gardens and exterior areas surrounding the Taj Mahal, it is strictly prohibited inside the main mausoleum. This rule is enforced to protect the delicate marble interiors and maintain the respectful atmosphere of this important historical site. The Taj Mahal stands as a testament to love and artistry within its expansive 42-acre complex, which includes a mosque and a guest house.

The Alamo, USA

San Antonio’s Alamo is a site of significant historical importance, originally founded in the 18th century by Catholic missionaries. It became renowned as the location of the Battle of the Alamo in 1836, a pivotal event in the Texas Revolution. Today, it serves as a museum and is part of the San Antonio Missions World Heritage Site. To honour the memory of those who fought and died there, photography is prohibited inside the buildings. This rule is designed to preserve the dignity and solemnity of the site, encouraging visitors to engage with its rich history without the distraction of cameras.

Westminster Abbey, United Kingdom

Westminster Abbey is a magnificent Gothic church rich in history, serving as the site of royal ceremonies, including coronations and weddings. While visitors are encouraged to explore its stunning architecture and rich heritage, photography is not allowed inside the abbey. This rule is enforced to preserve the solemn atmosphere of the space and to protect the delicate elements of the interior, which include intricate stained glass windows and historical artefacts.

Share