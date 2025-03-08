While transporting certain Nigerian food items to Canada may be restricted, this does not mean you have to forgo your cherished local dishes.

Canada has a variety of markets that cater to the African diaspora, ensuring access to authentic ingredients.

Here are five markets where you can find and buy African food items in Canada:

AFROCAN, North York

AFROCAN, located at 2121 Jane Street in North York, Ontario, specialises in African, Caribbean, Afro-Latina, and tropical foods. The supermarket stocks a wide variety of traditional African food items, including ogbono, garri, red beans, semolina, pap, fufu flour, and snacks like kulikuli. Shoppers can also find beverages, fresh produce, meats, seafood, baked goods, dry goods, and frozen products, along with beauty products.

MyChopChop (Online)

MyChopChop is an online African grocery store in Canada, offering a range of Nigerian and other African food items. Their goal is to help customers save time and money by delivering groceries right to their doorsteps. Products include Jollof Rice seasoning, locust beans (Iru), oat flour, Ofada rice, garri, yam flour (Elubo), oha leaves and more. You can also get beauty products from them including the Africa bath sponge.

Correct African Food Market, Toronto

Correct African Food Market has built a reputation for providing fresh and affordable African and Caribbean food items, both in-store and online. Situated at 880 Wilson Avenue, Toronto, customers can find staples such as tomatoes, milk, ground melon (egusi), meat, fish, seafood, spices, sauces, and onions.

Afritibi market (Online)

Afritibi Market is an online African grocery store in Canada, dedicated to bringing the flavours and authenticity of Africa to Canadian homes. Customers can purchase items like spices, red palm oil, meat, fish , vegetables such as efo tete, okazi. They also provide beauty products and fashion items.

De-Chosen African Market, Calgary

De-Chosen African Market in Calgary, Alberta, is known for offering a wide range of traditional African products. Its diverse inventory includes poundo yam, cassava flour, fufu flour, spices, palm oil, and popular African food items, ensuring that the African community in Calgary stays connected to familiar flavours from home.

