5 kidpreneurs who saw a need and built successful companies

Some of the most inspiring success stories come from kidpreneurs who, despite their age, had a vision and the drive to make it a reality. These young founders identified gaps and opportunities, using their creativity and determination to build successful enterprises from scratch. Their journeys demonstrate how a keen sense of need and youthful determination can lead to remarkable achievements.

Here are 5 companies started by kids who recognised a need and took action to turn their ideas into successful companies.

Miracle Olatunji — OpportuniMe

Miracle Olatunji launched OpportuniMe in high school to help her peers discover career opportunities and build networks before they even set foot in university. Motivated by her experience in The Diamond Challenge, an entrepreneurship programme that opened her eyes to endless possibilities, Olatunji has since expanded her venture and pursued various passions. She offers coaching, consulting, and brand partnerships, and is a sought-after keynote speaker. She is also the author of Purpose: How to Live and Lead with Impact, and her work has been featured in the Boston Business Journal’s 25 under 25 list and Forbes.

Gabby Goodwin — GaBBy Bows

At just seven years old, Gabby Goodwin, along with her mother Rozalynn, addressed a common problem: hair barrettes that would not stay in place. After numerous lost barrettes and frustrated mornings, they created the Double-Face Double-Snap Barrette, which stays put all day. Gabby’s innovation led to the founding of GaBBy Bows in 2014. The company, which now holds three patents, offers barrettes in 15 colours and three designs, and has sold over a million units across the US and 15 countries. Gabby’s entrepreneurial spirit does not stop there, she also launched Confidence by GaBBy, a line of plant-based hair care products, and the Mommy and Me Entrepreneurship Academy, mentoring young girls and their mothers. Her story has been featured on major media platforms, and she has received numerous accolades, including the 2015 South Carolina Young Entrepreneur of the Year award and a $200,000 investment from Marcus Lemonis and Gayle King in 2021.

Benjamin Stern — Nohbo

Inspired by the harmful effects of plastic on the environment, Benjamin Stern created Nohbo during a high school biology class in Melbourne, Florida. His frustration with plastic waste led him to develop Nohbo Drops, innovative single-use, water-soluble packets for personal care products, such as shampoo and body wash, that eliminate the need for plastic packaging. These packets, which are free from harsh chemicals, parabens, and sulfates, were born out of Stern’s desire to make a real difference. After pitching his idea on Shark Tank and securing a deal with Mark Cuban, Stern’s passion for sustainability drove him to build a team and turn Nohbo into an award-winning startup. With partnerships with organisations like Capital One and 4 Ocean, Stern remains committed to finding new ways to tackle plastic pollution.

Moziah Bridges — Mo’s Bows

At just nine years old, Moziah Bridges launched Mo’s Bows in his grandmother’s kitchen, driven by a desire for a stylish fashion accessory that suited his personality. What began as a quest for the perfect bow tie quickly grew into a thriving business producing vibrant, handmade bow ties, neckties, pocket squares, and apparel. Based in Memphis, Tennessee, Mo’s Bows has earned international recognition, with features on major networks like The Steve Harvey Show, Good Morning America, and Shark Tank. Moziah’s entrepreneurial spirit has also led him to author a children’s book, Mo’s Bows: A Young Person’s Guide to Startup Success, to inspire other young aspiring business owners. In 2014, Moziah was honoured by the Tennessee State Museum Costume and Textile Institute and has since made significant strides in fashion, including serving as a fashion correspondent for the 2015 NBA Draft and being named to Time’s “30 Most Influential Teens” list. His encounter with President Barack Obama at the White House Demo Day and his partnership with the NBA to create custom ties for all 30 teams highlight his growing influence in the industry.

Aline Morse — Zolli Candy

Seven years old Alina Morse’s visit to the bank with her father sparked an idea when she declined a lollipop offered by the teller, fearing it would harm her teeth. This moment inspired her to create Zollipops, a lollipop that is not only delicious but also good for dental health. After two years of research and numerous trials, she and her father developed a successful formula and secured their first retail placement with Whole Foods Market in 2014. The company quickly gained traction, with sales doubling each year and expanding to major retailers like Kroger. By 2018, Zollipops became Amazon’s best-selling sugar-free candy and lollipops. Now a teenager and CEO of Zolli Candy, she also leads the Million Smiles Initiative, donating Zollipops to schools to promote dental hygiene.