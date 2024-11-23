5 foreign recipients of Nigeria’s prestigious national honours

Nigeria’s National Honours are among the most prestigious accolades, established through the National Honours Act No. 5 of 1964 to recognise individuals who have made significant contributions to the nation’s development. Since their inception in October 1963, these awards have been conferred annually, not only on deserving Nigerians but also on notable foreign nationals who have positively impacted the country’s global standing.

The awards are divided into ranks under two main categories: the Federal Republic Honours and the Order of the Niger Honours. Each rank reflects a hierarchy of achievements, ranging from contributions to governance and society to grassroots development. Recipients enjoy various privileges, including medals, certificates signed by the President, and, for top-ranking honourees, diplomatic passports and unique forms of recognition.

Here are 5 of the distinguished international figures who have received these prestigious awards, highlighting their achievements and the significance of their contributions.

Queen Elizabeth II – GCON and GCFR

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch in British history and a globally recognised figure, was honoured with Nigeria’s Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON) in 1969, making her the only foreign recipient of this award at the time. Two decades later, in 1989, she was further recognised with the Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR), Nigeria’s highest national honour. These awards reflected her enduring influence and the historical ties between Nigeria and the British monarchy.

Nelson Mandela – GCFR

The late Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s revered anti-apartheid leader, was honoured with Nigeria’s highest national title, the Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR), during his visit in 1990. Presented by then-President Ibrahim Babangida at a state reception held at the State House Marina in Lagos, the award symbolised Nigeria’s solidarity with Mandela during his 27 years of imprisonment. Mandela’s visit was a momentous occasion, as he expressed heartfelt gratitude for Nigeria’s steadfast support in the fight against apartheid.

Muammar Gaddafi – GCFR

In May 1997, Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi was awarded Nigeria’s highest honour, the Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR), by then-military head of state General Sani Abacha. The award was presented during a state banquet in Abuja, which also honoured Niger Republic’s President Ibrahim Bare Mainassara, who accompanied Gaddafi on his diplomatic visit.

Susanne Wenger – OFR

Austrian-born artist and Yoruba priestess Susanne Wenger, widely known as Adunni Olorisha, was a devoted advocate for Yoruba culture. Renowned for her efforts in restoring the sacred Oshun Grove in Osogbo, which is now a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Wenger was honoured with the Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR) in 2005. She also received a chieftaincy title from the Ataoja of Osogbo in recognition of her immense contributions to preserving Yoruba traditions. Wenger, who passed away in Osogbo in 2009 at the age of 93, remains celebrated for her cultural and artistic legacy in Nigeria.

Narendra Modi – GCON

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred with the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON) by President Bola Tinubu. The award recognised his statesmanship and significant contributions to strengthening Nigeria-India bilateral relations. This honour marked the 17th international award received by Modi, underscoring his global leadership and diplomatic achievements.

Share