33 Nigerian slangs you must know to avoid being ‘old school’

Nigerian culture and language remain powerful tools for shaping social dynamics. Slangs, in particular, serve as an ever-changing reflection of the country’s humour, resilience, and resourcefulness, offering a vibrant insight into its people’s everyday lives, challenges, and aspirations.

From humorous spins on hardship to witty ways of describing social trends, these terms embody the creativity and adaptability of Nigeria’s youth and capture the spirit of an entire generation.

As 2024 ushers in new trends, these slangs are not just words—they are stories, attitudes, and cultural markers that keep Nigerians connected in shared understanding and laughter.

Read also: From streets to classrooms: How Nigeria can harness ‘street language’ for education

Here are 33 expressions making waves this year, guaranteed to keep you in sync with Nigeria’s lively and expressive conversations, compiled by BusinessDay.

Opor

A term meaning “abundance” or “excess,” opor was popularised by Nigerian artist Zlatan Ibile in his 2019 song “Opor.” The word captures excitement around abundance, success, or the idea of having a lot of something. Nigerians use it to describe anything thrilling or grand. For example, a night out with friends might inspire the phrase, “This enjoyment go opor!” It’s all about soaking up good times in abundance.

Shege Pro Max

A humorous blend of Hausa and tech language, shege pro max is used to describe extreme hardship. “Shege” is Hausa for misfortune or trouble, while “Pro Max” echoes smartphone terminology, implying an upgraded or heightened experience. Nigerians use it to refer to economic challenges or severe personal struggles. For example, “Fuel price increase don show us shege pro max!” emphasises just how tough things have become.

Wahala Be Like Bicycle

This slang playfully warns how easily trouble can start, much like how a bicycle begins moving once you pedal. It reflects how quickly issues can escalate in relationships, workplaces, or social media. Someone might say, “You never even talk finish, and wahala don start—wahala be like bicycle,” when witnessing drama or conflict unfold.

Sapa Nation

Referring to financial struggle, Sapa Nation personifies the experience of being broke. Derived from Nigerian Pidgin, sapa humorously describes a lack of money. People will say they’re “citizens of Sapa Nation” when sharing the all-too-common struggle of financial drought, especially after expenses like weddings or outings.

Japa

From the Yoruba word meaning “to flee,” japa has come to represent the trend of young Nigerians seeking opportunities abroad. Whether for education or better job prospects, japa encapsulates the aspiration to escape hardship and find greener pastures. People say, “If I get visa today, na straight japa,” indicating their readiness to move if given a chance.

Gbas Gbos

A phrase mimicking the sound of blows or punches, gbas gbos refers to a heated exchange or confrontation. It’s common in social media debates and physical altercations alike. For instance, “The argument on Twitter was full of gbas gbos,” indicates that both sides were passionately defending their stance, with verbal “punches” being thrown.

Read also: Navigating cultural diversity and communication barriers in the digital age: A framework for sustainable development

No Cap

Borrowed from American hip-hop culture, no cap has found its way into Nigerian slang, meaning “no lie” or “for real.” It emphasises truthfulness, as in, “That restaurant serves the best jollof, no cap.” It reinforces honesty, especially when making bold statements.

E Choke

Introduced by Afrobeats superstar Davido, e choke is an expression of being overwhelmed or amazed, usually in a good way. If a friend shows up in an impressive outfit, you might exclaim, “E choke!” It’s a way to acknowledge something exciting, surprising, or worthy of applause.

Ginger

Meaning to energise or hype someone up, ginger reflects Nigerian culture’s encouragement. If someone’s nervous about a task, a friend might say, “Ginger yourself!” as a motivational push. It’s a term often used to inspire people to overcome hesitation or take on challenges.

Woto Woto

Often heard in football commentary, woto woto describes relentless attack or punishment. In casual conversations, it’s used to describe someone who’s taking a figurative “beating” in an argument or facing harsh circumstances. For instance, “The defenders gave him woto woto” implies they played aggressively, leaving no room for escape.

Dey Play

A sarcastic expression, dey play is used when someone is procrastinating or not taking things seriously. If someone isn’t completing their assignments, you might hear, “Just dey play,” as a nudge that they’re wasting time on something trivial.

Vawulence

A playful twist on the word “violence,” vawulence refers to drama or chaotic behaviour, often in online arguments or heated discussions. Saying, “There was plenty vawulence in the group chat today,” means people were arguing or expressing strong opinions in a colourful, sometimes outrageous way.

Read also: Awarri unveils Nigeria’s first multilingual language model to boost AI

Skoin Skoin

Borrowed from Nigerian Pidgin, skoin skoin refers to someone acting slightly odd or eccentric. It’s a way of saying someone isn’t fully “normal” in a funny or teasing manner. For example, “That man get small skoin skoin for head,” might describe someone who’s a bit quirky or unpredictable.

Who Dey Breathe?

This boastful phrase has become a celebratory chant signalling dominance or an impressive feat. After winning a match or accomplishing a goal, someone might shout, “Who dey breathe?” implying that their performance was unmatched, leaving others in awe.

Banger

A popular term for something outstanding or impressive, usually used to describe hit songs, blockbuster movies, or memorable events. If a new song drops and it’s well-received, people say, “That track is a banger!” emphasising its impact and popularity.

Soro Soke

Initially a rallying cry during the 2020 End SARS protests, “Soro Soke” (Yoruba for “speak up”) has grown beyond its activist roots. Today, it’s used to urge someone to be direct or bold. In conversations, if someone is hesitating or not expressing themselves, a friend might encourage them to “Soro Soke” as a reminder to speak confidently and make their point.

Wetin Dey Sup

An informal way of saying “What’s happening?” or “What’s up?” This is a laid-back greeting common in everyday interactions. For example, “Wetin dey sup?” is a go-to line when checking in on a friend, reflecting the casual nature of Nigerian camaraderie. It’s a staple among youth and across social media platforms.

Las Las

Popularised by Burna Boy’s hit song “Last Last,” this phrase is shorthand for “eventually” or “in the end.” It’s often used to express resignation, acceptance, or even a philosophical take on life. Someone might say, “Las las, we go dey alright,” to imply that despite difficulties, things will ultimately be fine.

Read also: Nigeria at 63: An appraisal of the language situation

E Go Be

Meaning “It will be well,” this slang has a hopeful tone, often used to encourage optimism. If a friend is facing challenges, you might reassure them with “No worry, e go be,” suggesting that the future holds better things.

Blood dey hot

This slang vividly captures a sense of excitement, agitation, or impatience. When someone’s blood dey hot, it means they’re feeling pumped up, energised, or even a little on edge. It’s a versatile expression often used in high-stakes or emotionally charged situations—whether from anticipation, anger, or pure adrenaline. For example, someone eagerly waiting to confront a situation or take a bold action might exclaim, “No waste my time, blood dey hot!” showing that emotions or energy levels are high, urging immediate action or response.

Shine Your Eye

This streetwise expression means “stay alert” or “be cautious.” It’s often used to warn someone about potential risks or deceit. In Nigerian urban settings, “shine your eye” is a reminder to stay vigilant, especially when dealing with strangers or unfamiliar situations.

E Sure For You

This slang is an encouraging way to express confidence in someone. If a friend is facing a challenge, “E sure for you” implies that you believe in their ability to succeed. It’s a common phrase used for motivation, indicating trust in someone’s capabilities.

Para

“Para” is a term that conveys anger or aggression. When someone is “pararing,” they’re visibly upset or ready to confront someone. It’s used to describe heated emotions, often accompanied by a readiness to defend oneself or one’s stance.

Lamba

Lamba is a term that embodies the art of smooth-talking, clever wordplay, or impressively persuasive speech. Lamba is more than just a conversation style; it’s a social skill, a kind of charisma that allows someone to connect, entertain, or convince others. It often involves humour, wit, or exaggerated expressions, making the speaker appear more engaging or convincing.

Read also: Language, culture and identity: The Nigerian reality

Blow

This term describes achieving fame or success, especially in the entertainment industry. When someone is said to “blow,” they’ve gained public recognition or financial success. It’s often aspirational, as in “That guy go soon blow,” reflecting the hope for a big breakthrough.

Inside Life

“Inside life” is a phrase used to describe the irony or absurdity of certain situations. It’s often used to comment on the unexpected or the unbelievable parts of life, as in “This government policy…inside life.” The term reflects a mixture of sarcasm and acceptance of life’s unpredictable nature.

Shenk

To “shenk” someone means to ignore, sideline, or disappoint them. If someone refuses a request or lets a friend down, they might say, “He shenked me.” It’s often used among friends and captures the disappointment of feeling overlooked or unimportant.

Fashi

This slang means to disregard or “forget about” something. When someone says, “Fashi that matter,” they’re advising not to worry about it or to move on. It’s a dismissive term, often used to deflect or brush off less significant issues.

Mafo

A reassuring term meaning “don’t panic” or “stay calm.” When things are getting tense, saying “mafo” reminds someone to keep their composure. It’s a slang that shows resilience, encouraging calmness even in difficult situations.

Ajebutter / Ajebo

These terms are used to describe someone perceived as “soft” or privileged, typically from a wealthy background. An “ajebutter” (or “ajebo”) is often thought to lack the toughness that comes from street smarts. It’s a lighthearted way to describe someone who isn’t used to hardship.

Read also: The silent extinction of Nigerian languages: Can Yoruba, Igbo, and Hausa survive globalization?

Aje Kpako

Aje Kpako (or simply Kpako) refers to someone who grew up in a rougher environment and has developed “street sense” or toughness. Kpako, a Nigerian slang word for wood or something solid, is used here to describe the “hard” or unrefined characteristics developed through a challenging background. An Aje Kpako is seen as resilient, savvy, and well-equipped to handle life’s obstacles without the comforts or conveniences often associated with affluence.

Chop Life

This slang is a celebration of enjoyment, meaning to live life to the fullest. “Chop life” is often a mindset, emphasising the importance of enjoying oneself. People use it to encourage others to relax and have fun, as in “Let’s chop life this weekend!”

Hammer

“Hammer” is a slang for coming into money or success, often suddenly or unexpectedly. “He don hammer!” would describe someone who just struck it big, often used when someone makes money through business, betting, or other means.

Share