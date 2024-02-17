24-Hour wedding channel on DSTV channel 176: Celebrating love around the clock

Love is always in the air with the brand-new 24-hour Wedding Channel launch on DSTV Channel 176.

The arrival of a one-of-a-kind destination dedicated entirely to celebrating love, commitment, and the joyous journey of marriage has excited many.

The Wedding Channel is set to become the ultimate destination for all things wedding-related. Whether you’re planning your special day, dreaming of the perfect ceremony, or simply a romantic at heart, the channel promises to deliver an immersive and enchanting experience like no other.

From heart-warming love stories to expert advice on wedding planning, fashion, decor, and everything in between, The Wedding Channel’s programming is designed to inspire, educate, and entertain viewers of all ages with programming originating mainly from Africa: 50% from Nigeria, 30 from the rest of Africa and 20 from the rest of the world.

The Wedding Channel will highlight real wedding stories, fashion and beauty, expert advice, DIY inspirations, romantic gateways, and more.

Viewers will witness the magic as couples share their love stories and exchange vows in breath-taking ceremonies worldwide, get insider tips and tricks from leading wedding professionals, including planners, designers, photographers, and stylists, discover the latest trends in bridal fashion, hair, and makeup with exclusive insights from top designers and beauty experts.

The Wedding Channel will also help its viewers get creative with fun and budget-friendly DIY projects for decorations, favours, and more. It will also explore dreamy destinations and luxurious honeymoon spots.

At the press conference held on Wednesday, 14th February, Michaels Olatunde, Owner of The Wedding Channel, said: “As we unveil our ground-breaking 24-hour wedding channel, we’re thrilled to offer viewers a nonstop celebration of love, commitment, and joy. This channel symbolises our dedication to enriching lives with heartwarming stories, expert insights, and unforgettable moments. We believe in creating a platform where every viewer can find inspiration and connection, making us the go-to destination for love and weddings.”

“Whether you’re a bride-to-be, a hopeless romantic, or simply love a good love story, the 24-hour Wedding Channel offers something for everyone. Join us as we celebrate the beauty of love and the joy of marriage around the clock every day of the week.

“Watch the Wedding Channel on DSTV Channel 176, starting from the 14th of February 2024.”

Viewers can subscribe to the Youtube Channel and follow on social media @weddingchannelafrica.

Wedding Channel is a 24-hour television channel that provides entertaining and original content on all things weddings, Lifestyle and Fashion.

The channel is dedicated to projecting and celebrating the beauty of weddings to the rest of the world, primarily focusing on love, friendship, lifestyle, relationships, counselling and beyond.