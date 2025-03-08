…Chelle intensifies strategies to beat Rwanda and Zimbabwe

Eric Chelle, coach of Super Eagles, is not taking chances in his quest to ensure that Nigeria picks one of Africa’s spots for the 2026 World Cup, by inviting fit and in-form players for the upcoming matches.

Chelle, in his recent provisional list of players to prosecute the two matches against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

In his strategic approach to strengthening the team, Chelle has invited fresh and in-form legs such as Jerome Akor, the Sevilla new boy, Cyriel Dessers of Scottish giants Rangers, Nathan Tella from Bayer Lverkusen and Igoh Ogbu, the Slavia Prague defender, among others.

The former Malian national football team coach has invited Ogbu to replace the injured Semi Ajayi, while retaining the core of the team who qualified Nigeria to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in November.

Players invited for the Match 21 and 24 matches include; Goalkeepers: Stanley Nwabali, Maduka Okoye

Defenders: William Ekong, Calvin Bassey, Olaoluwa Aina, Igoh Ogbu, Ifeanyi Onyebuchi, Bruno Onyemaechi and Zaidu Sanusi,

Midfielders: Alex Iwobi, Wilfred Ndidi, Frank Onyeka, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Raphael Onyedika, and Anthony Dennis,

Forwards: Ademola Lookman, Victor Osimhen, Samuel Chukwueze, Simon Moses, Ahmed Musa, Chrisantus Uche, Papa Daniel Mustapha, Tolu Arokodare and Sadiq Umar.

Kayode Bankole, a home-based goalkeeper, and Jordan Torunarigha, a defender have also been drafted to join the team.

Philip Adefioye, a sport analyst, applauds the steps taken by Chelle, describing it as one that infuses competitiveness in the team.

Adefioye said retaining the old players is also the best approach for the coach to prosecute the herculean task ahead, because according to him, it is good to start building from what is already on ground to what the coach may want as a team.

“Bringing in players such as Igoh Ogbu, Cyriel Dessers, who is not actually new to the team, and other new invitees is a good move.

“This will enthrone competitiveness in the team, and players will try not lose their slot to others, hence, the team will be more ready for the matches, but doesn’t guarantee success,” he said.

Similarly, Friday Erhabor, a football fan said inviting the new players is a step in the right direction.

“That will make the squad more competitive. At a time, some players were almost seeing their invitations as a right. That also affected their commitment because they felt at the long last, they will still be invited,” he said.

On Super Eagles chances, he said, it is football. In spite of our disadvantage position currently, I still believe the Super Eagles will find their way to qualification. Our best comes out when it appears we are down,” he noted.

However, Chima Nwosu, said the 39-man provisional list appears large but reiterated that it will provide the coach the opportunity to evaluate his team ahead of the two games.

“Many factors will come into play while evaluating the pros and cons of the seeming strategies which for me is basically to have a large pool to draw from being a new gaffer.

“His final 23-man list is needed for proper prediction of our chances but the competition he is bringing to camp is a good strategy and will count in positively affecting the outcome of the games,” Nwosu said.

Nigeria, fifth in Group C behind Rwanda, South Africa, Benin Republic and Lesotho. The Super Eagles will square up the Amavubi of Rwanda in Kigali on Friday, March 21, before taking on Zimbabwe’s Warriors at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo on four days later. The match against Rwanda will be the first match of Eric Chelle, as Nigeria’s male national senior football team coach.

Charles Ogwo, Head, Education Desk at BusinessDay Media is a seasoned proactive journalist with over a decade of reportage experience.

