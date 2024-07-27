2024 Lexus LX 600: An in-depth look at the new chapter of luxury SUVs

The 2024 Lexus LX 600 represents the latest evolution in Lexus’s flagship luxury SUV lineup, continuing the legacy of the LX series with a blend of opulence and off-road capability.

With a starting price of $92,565 (N145 million) and climbing to $133,140 (N209 million) for the top trims, the LX 600 offers a range of options designed to cater to both adventurers and luxury seekers. This extensive price range reflects the base MSRP for various configurations, excluding additional options and fees.

The 2024 model marks a continued evolution of the LX series, which began with the fourth-generation redesign in 2022. The LX 600, replacing the previous LX 570, features several upgrades while retaining the core qualities that have defined the model.

The LX 600’s exterior design is imposing and unmistakably luxurious, featuring a bold grille and a high ride height. Its expansive dimensions, while providing ample interior space, can affect its handling dynamics.

Performance and Handling

Under the hood, the 2024 LX 600 is powered by a robust 3.4-liter twin-turbo V6 engine, delivering 409 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque. This powertrain, paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission, enables smooth acceleration and respectable towing capabilities of up to 8,000 pounds. However, the LX 600’s substantial size and weight can result in a less engaging driving experience compared to its rivals.

According to Edmunds’ review, “The LX 600 exhibits impressive off-road capabilities, but its handling on daily drives is less refined. The steering feels heavy, and the ride can be floaty, reminiscent of older, less precise suspensions.”

Comfort and Interior

Inside, the LX 600 continues Lexus’s tradition of luxury with a cabin adorned with high-quality materials and advanced technology. The base LX trim features leather upholstery, a sunroof, heated front seats, and a dual-touchscreen infotainment system. The Ultra Luxury trim, the pinnacle of the lineup, transforms the SUV into a first-class experience with power-adjustable, reclining second-row captain’s chairs, a rear-seat entertainment system, and a 25-speaker Mark Levinson audio setup.

The LX 600’s Ultra Luxury trim offers unparalleled comfort with features that rival the best in the industry. The second-row seats are exceptionally plush, and ideal for long journeys. However, the SUV’s high ride height and substantial weight can result in a somewhat unwieldy ride. The adjustable suspension, available on certain trims, attempts to mitigate this issue but cannot fully counteract the inherent challenges of the vehicle’s size.

Technology and Features

Technologically, the LX 600 is well-equipped, offering dual touchscreens, wireless smartphone integration, and a range of driver assistance features. Despite these advancements, some critics find the system’s execution lacking compared to competitors. For example, the adaptive cruise control and auto backup braking can be overly cautious, leading to occasional frustrations.

“The LX 600’s tech features are advanced but not without their flaws,” the review by Edmund’s read. “While the dual touchscreens are a step forward from the previous model, the overall user experience can still feel somewhat cumbersome.”

Storage and Practicality

With up to 46 cubic feet of cargo space behind the second-row seats, the LX 600 provides adequate storage for a large SUV. However, its lack of a trailer brake controller might be a drawback for those needing to tow heavy loads. Additionally, the SUV’s high step-in height can make entry and exit challenging for some passengers.

Fuel Economy and Value

The LX 600’s fuel economy is modest, with an EPA estimate of 19 mpg combined (17 city/22 highway). During testing, it averaged around 18.2 mpg, slightly below the official rating.

In terms of value, the LX 600 is priced at a premium compared to many competitors. While it offers a solid build and luxurious materials, some rivals provide similar or better features at a lower cost. Lexus’s warranty coverage includes four years/50,000 miles for basic and powertrain coverage, along with one year/10,000 miles of free maintenance.

Competitors

When considering alternatives, the Mercedes-Benz GLS, Lincoln Navigator, BMW X7, and Cadillac Escalade are notable competitors. Each offers a balance of luxury and practicality that might better suit certain buyers.

For instance, the Mercedes-Benz is known for its sumptuous interior, advanced technology, and smooth ride quality. It offers a range of powertrains, including a mild-hybrid system, which enhances performance and fuel efficiency. The GLS also has a more refined driving experience compared to the LX 600, with a focus on comfort and cutting-edge tech features.

Lincoln Navigator: The Navigator combines opulence with practicality, featuring a spacious and well-appointed interior, powerful V6 and V8 engine options, and a smooth ride. Its towing capacity rivals that of the LX 600, making it a strong contender for those needing both luxury and utility. The Navigator’s tech suite and driver assistance features are also competitive, providing a comprehensive package for luxury SUV buyers.

Final Verdict

The 2024 Lexus LX 600 is a compelling option for buyers who prioritize luxury, off-road capability, and high-quality materials. However, those seeking a more dynamic driving experience or better overall value might find stronger alternatives in models like the Mercedes-Benz GLS or BMW X7. The luxury SUV remains a strong contender for those who value its unique blend of attributes, but it may not fully meet the needs of those seeking a more balanced or technologically advanced luxury SUV.