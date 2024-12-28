18 common surnames around the world and their origins

Surnames tell fascinating stories about human history, culture, and the lives of our ancestors. Often derived from occupations, family ties, or geographical origins, they offer unique insights into our past.

Wang (China)

Wang, meaning “king” in Mandarin, is the most popular surname globally, with over 92 million people in China sharing it. Many royal families adopted this name during the Qin Dynasty to preserve their status and avoid persecution.

Smith (English-Speaking Countries)

A common name in the United States, UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, Smith originates from the blacksmith trade. Its roots trace back to the Old English word “smitan,” meaning “to smite.” Despite its occupational origin, most of the 2.3 million Smiths in the US today are not metalworkers.

Devi (India)

Derived from the Sanskrit word for “goddess,” Devi is a nod to the Hindu mother goddess. In Indonesia, a variant of the name, Dewi, holds similar significance.

Ivanov/Ivanova (Russia)

This patronymic surname, meaning “son/daughter of Ivan,” became widespread in Russia after the 19th-century abolition of serfdom. Russian surnames often have gendered endings, like Ivanov for men and Ivanova for women.

Kim (Korea)

Kim, meaning “gold,” is the most common surname in both North and South Korea originated as a royal name. Approximately 20–25% of Koreans share this illustrious surname.

Ali (Somalia, Bahrain, Libya)

Widely used in Somalia, Bahrain, and Libya, Ali is a patronymic name tied to Ali ibn Abi Talib, a revered figure in Islam. The name translates to “high” or “lofty.”

García (Spain, Ecuador)

This surname is a cornerstone of Spanish-speaking regions, particularly in Spain and Ecuador. Derived from Latin, García means “bear.”

Müller (Germany, Switzerland)

In Germany and Switzerland, Müller refers to millers in the wheat trade. Its Anglicised version, Miller, is common in the US, while Ukraine’s Melnik shares the same roots.

Silva/Da Silva (Portugal, Brazil)

In Portugal and Brazil, Silva and Da Silva dominate, referring to wooded areas or forests. These names belong to the category of geographical surnames.

Mohamed

From Chad to the Maldives, Mohamed (and its variants) is tied to the Islamic prophet Muhammad, symbolising spiritual significance across numerous countries.

Tesfaye (Ethiopia)

In Ethiopia, Tesfaye means “my hope” and reflects cultural values rooted in the Amharic language.

Nguyen (Vietnam)

A staple in Vietnam, Nguyen dates back to the Han Dynasty, when Chinese rulers assigned surnames to Vietnamese families. Today, it accounts for up to 40% of the population.

Ilunga (Democratic Republic of the Congo)

A meaningful surname in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ilunga translates to “a person who forgives once, tolerates a second time, but not a third.”

González (South America)

In South America, González is widespread in countries like Argentina and Venezuela. It originates from “son of Gonzalo,” a name linked to war and battle.

Deng (South Sudan)

Popular in South Sudan, Deng is rooted in Dinka mythology, named after their rain and sky god.

Rodríguez (Central America)

Common across Central America, Rodríguez means “son of Rodrigo” and reflects themes of power and renown.

Moyo (Zimbabwe)

This Zimbabwean surname means “heart” and often symbolises kindness and liveliness.

Hansen (Norway)

Norway’s most common surname, Hansen, means “son of Hans” and exemplifies the Scandinavian tradition of patronymic naming.

