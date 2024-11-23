A new report has revealed the English proficiency levels of countries across Europe, with surprising results. According to the 2018 English Proficiency Index (EPI) by Education First, which tested 1.3 million non-native English speakers, there are clear differences in how well Europeans speak English.

The report ranks countries based on their ability to use English effectively in both casual and professional settings. Here’s a breakdown of the best and worst EU countries when it comes to English proficiency.

Here are 11 EU countries ranked by English proficiency

1. Sweden – The best English speakers in Europe

Sweden is ranked as the best non-native English-speaking country in the world. The country has long been known for its strong English skills, and it continues to top the EPI. Swedish people are highly proficient in English, able to engage in complex conversations, read advanced texts, and even negotiate contracts with native speakers. This high level of proficiency is likely due to Sweden’s emphasis on learning English from an early age and its widespread use in media and education.

2. The Netherlands – A close second

The Netherlands is ranked second globally, behind Sweden. Dutch people are known for their excellent English skills, which are evident in both casual and formal settings. English is widely taught in schools, and many Dutch people use the language in their daily lives, especially in business and tourism. The Netherlands’ proximity to English-speaking countries also contributes to the high level of proficiency.

3. Denmark – Consistently high proficiency

Denmark also scores highly in the EPI, with many Danes speaking English at a very high level. The country has a strong tradition of bilingualism, with English being taught from an early age in schools. Danes can understand and use English in various contexts, including professional and social situations. Denmark’s media also heavily features English-language content, helping to improve proficiency.

4. Germany – High proficiency across the country

Germany is another EU country with a high level of English proficiency. Many Germans speak English fluently, especially in urban areas and among younger generations. English is commonly used in business, education, and travel, making it an essential skill for many. While proficiency may vary between regions, Germany’s overall score places it among the top countries for English speakers.

5. Belgium – Strong English skills in major cities

Belgium, particularly in the cities of Brussels and Antwerp, is home to a significant number of English speakers. The country’s high proficiency in English is attributed to its multilingual population and the widespread use of English in business and education. In Belgium, English is often used alongside French and Dutch, with many people fluent in all three languages.

6. Greece – Above average proficiency

Greece shows strong English proficiency, with many Greeks able to understand and communicate effectively in English. English is taught in schools, and it is commonly used in tourism, one of Greece’s main industries. However, the level of proficiency can vary, with urban areas generally having higher English skills than rural ones.

7. Portugal – Rising proficiency levels

Portugal has seen improvements in English proficiency in recent years. The country’s education system places a significant emphasis on foreign languages, including English. Many Portuguese people, particularly younger generations, are comfortable using English in everyday situations. The country’s tourism industry also encourages English learning, as it is a key language for communication with international visitors.

8. Hungary – Strong English skills in the capital

Hungary’s proficiency in English is above average, with many people in the capital, Budapest, speaking the language fluently. English is taught in schools, and it is often used in business and tourism. However, proficiency tends to be lower in smaller towns and rural areas.

9. France – The lowest English proficiency in the EU

France has the lowest level of English proficiency in the European Union, ranking 35th globally. French speakers tend to struggle with English, particularly in casual and professional settings. Despite improvements in recent years, France still falls into the “moderate proficiency” category, meaning that most people can only use basic phrases or understand simple conversations. The lower level of English proficiency in France is partly attributed to the country’s focus on preserving its language and culture, rather than embracing English as a global lingua franca.

10. Italy – Struggling with English proficiency

Italy shares a similar ranking with France, also sitting in the “moderate proficiency” band. While many Italians can understand basic English, especially in tourist areas, proficiency tends to be lower compared to other EU countries. Italians generally speak less English, and the language is less integrated into everyday life than in countries like Sweden or the Netherlands. However, there have been signs of improvement, particularly in larger cities and among younger generations.

11. Spain – A decline in English proficiency

Spain has also been struggling with English proficiency. In the most recent report, Spain’s proficiency dropped compared to previous years, placing it among the lower-ranking countries in the EU. While English is taught in schools, the level of proficiency remains low, and many Spaniards find it difficult to engage in conversations beyond basic phrases. The country’s relatively low English skills are seen as a barrier to communication, particularly in the business and tourism sectors.

