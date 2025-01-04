The 100 Nigerian Business Owners and Professionals to Watch Out for in 2025 list, curated by Rank Bank in partnership with Top100ng, recognises transformative leaders across industries, from business and technology to media, real estate, and more.

Unveiled at the inaugural Top 100 Event on January 1st, this initiative celebrates excellence and potential, aiming to inspire mentorship and foster collaboration in Nigeria’s business and professional landscape.

The List

Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, co-founder of Andela and Flutterwave; Odunayo Eweniyi, co-founder of PiggyVest; Shola Akinlade, co-founder of Paystack; Tobi Asehinde, founder of Digital Marketing Skill Institute; Chijioke Dozie, co-founder of Carbon; Onyeka Akumah, founder of FarmCrowdy; Fara Ashiru Jituboh, CEO of Okra; Bosun Tijani, CEO of Co-Creation Hub; Damilola Olokesusi, founder of Shuttlers; Adia Sowho, Chief Marketing Officer at MTN Nigeria.

Tony Elumelu, chairman of Heirs Holdings; Ibukun Awosika, former chairman of First Bank of Nigeria; Ola Brown, founder of Flying Doctors Healthcare Investment Company; Akin Alabi, founder of NairaBET; Tayo Oviosu, CEO of Paga; Kola Aina, founder of Ventures Platform; Bolaji Balogun, CEO of Chapel Hill Denham; Herbert Wigwe, CEO of Access Bank; Uzoma Dozie, founder of Sparkle Bank; Yewande Sadiku, former Executive Secretary of NIPC.

Mo Abudu, CEO of EbonyLife Media; Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, writer; Tunde Onakoya, founder of Chess in Slums; Kunle Afolayan, filmmaker; Kemi Adetiba, filmmaker and creator of “King of Boys”; Davido, musician and philanthropist; Burna Boy, Grammy Award-winning artist; Toke Makinwa, media personality; Funke Akindele, actress and producer; Banky W, singer and politician.

Ola Brown, healthcare investor; Awele Elumelu, founder of Avon Medical; Temie Giwa-Tubosun, founder of LifeBank; Adeola Olubamiji, founder of STEMHub Foundation; Abasi Ene-Obong, CEO of 54Gene; Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the WTO; Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi, founder of Stand to End Rape (STER); Onyema Ogbuagu, Yale professor and COVID-19 vaccine researcher.

Rotimi Williams, founder of Kereksuk Rice Farm; Ada Osakwe, founder of Agrolay Ventures; Mezuo Nwuneli, co-founder of Sahel Capital; Nkiru Balonwu, founder of RDF; Tope Omotolani, co-founder of Crowdyvest; Ifedolapo Runsewe, founder of Freetown Waste Management; Munirat Ojotu, sustainable agriculturist; Olusegun Paul Andrew, aquaculture specialist; Femi Adeyemo, CEO of Arnergy Solar; Chike Nwobu, green energy advocate.

Lisa Folawiyo, fashion designer; Deola Sagoe, fashion entrepreneur; Mai Atafo, bespoke tailor; Amaka Osakwe, founder of Maki Oh; Toyin Lawani, founder of Tiannah’s Empire; Denola Grey, fashion consultant; Ejiro Amos Tafiri, designer; Sandra Udeh, founder of Aurora By Udeh; Banke Meshida Lawal, celebrity makeup artist; Folake Coker, founder of Tiffany Amber.

Chioma Ifeanyi-Eze, founder of AccountingHub; Obinna Ukwuani, robotics educator; Seun Onigbinde, co-founder of BudgIT; Gbenga Sesan, founder of Paradigm Initiative; Opeyemi Awoyemi, co-founder of Jobberman; Kehinde Ajose, personal branding expert; Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji, founder of Rise Networks; Blessing Abeng, branding consultant; Uju Anya, academic researcher; Babs Ogundeyi, co-founder of Kuda Bank.

Ediale Kingsley, founder of Sabistation; Brenda Unuavworho, architect and leader of Sterling Realties Development Company; Silas Ozoya, founder and CEO of SUBA Capital; Abiodun Ayobami, CEO of TutorForMyKids; Glory Olamigoke, founder of TekNexus Africa; Nancy Ogbue-Nwosu, founder of Nanios Media Agency; Precious Azuonwu, founder of Bankable Wisdom; Ugo Peters, founder of HXafrica; Debbie Agboola, founder of Smart Brands Africa.

Tobi Amusan, world champion athlete; Victor Osimhen, footballer; Anthony Joshua, heavyweight boxer. Pamela Udoka, Family Wellness Therapy Center. Alex Iheanachor.

Kelechi Anyalechi, founder of REVAMP Africa; Damilare Fakorede, managing partner of Ainova Africa; Yetunde Olagboye Michael-Onu, Executive/Creative Director of TRENDY KIDDIES’ STITCHES N APPARELS; Godswill Akan, founder of BlueCreators; Edafe Matthew EseOghene, co-founder and CEO of GEAP-F MEDIA LTD; Attai Udia, sports scout and humanitarian; Aneke Atta, CEO of Aneke/Players Management Group; Hajiya Sa’adatu Abdullahi, entrepreneur and founder of Business Women Networking; Oluchi Orlandi, supermodel.Barinaada Bema Alexander, founder of Barinaada Legal.

Oyinlola Sale, founder of Women Connect; Dolapo Oni, TV personality; Hakeem Belo-Osagie, business leader; Dakore Akande, actress and advocate; Betty Irabor, founder of Genevieve Magazine; Tara Fela-Durotoye, founder of House of Tara; Goke Coker, CEO of Food Concepts; Ugo Udezue, founder of African Basketball League.

The 100 Nigerian Business Owners and Professionals to Watch Out for in the 2025 list is more than a celebration of achievements—it’s a platform for inspiration. As Rank Bank Director, Mike Osunbor, aptly stated, “This event has come to stay.” With mentorship and collaboration at its core, this initiative sets the stage for a brighter future in Nigeria’s business and professional ecosystem.

