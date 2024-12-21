10 types of relatives you will definitely meet at every Christmas gathering

Christmas!!! The time of year when we all gather around the dinner table, exchange presents, and endure that one awkward moment with Uncle Chukwudi. But amidst the festive chaos, there are a few characters who always seem to make an appearance at every family gathering. If you are lucky (or unlucky, depending on your perspective), you will encounter them all.

Here are 10 types of relatives you will definitely meet at every Christmas get-together.

The relationship police

The relationship police, always on the lookout for your relationship status. This well-meaning but overly inquisitive relative is determined to know if you have finally found ‘the one.’ They bombard you with questions like, “So, when are you getting married?” and “Why are you still single?” And if, by some miracle, you have been in a relationship for over five years with no immediate plans to take it to the next level, you will inevitably hear, “So, when is Femi going to do the needful?” They might even take it upon themselves to offer unsolicited matchmaking services, complete with suggestions of eligible friends.

The proud parent

This one needs no introduction. The proud parent is the person who is always ready to boast about their children’s latest achievements, from acing a school exam to winning at a competition. Of course, if their child is underperforming, they will manage to turn even the most mundane story into a brag session. Prepare to hear, “Little Jayden is starting a coding course next week…at only 7 years old!”

The life of the party

If you have ever wondered who gets the Christmas karaoke started or makes the first move on the dance floor, it is the life of the party. No one quite knows how they do it, but somehow they always manage to lift the energy in the room. Armed with an infectious laugh and a bag full of ‘I’ve got a great idea!’ moments, this person is the one you will be clinking glasses with by the end of the night. They make sure the evening never drags, and before you know it, you are having a blast.

The chef aunty

Every family has that one aunt who firmly believes her way of cooking is the absolute best. It does not matter if you are a certified chef or just lending a hand, she is ready to challenge you in the kitchen and is not shy about dishing out instructions when your cooking style does not match hers.

The silent one

You will spot them sitting quietly in the corner, sipping their drink and nodding politely while the chaos unfolds around them. The silent one does not say much, but when they do, everyone listens. Often misunderstood, they prefer to observe the family dynamics without diving into the drama. They are not necessarily shy, just… selective about when to engage in the conversation.

The prayer warrior

Christmas is not just about food and presents for this person. The prayer warrior makes sure the gathering never skips the Christmas prayer before the meal and it is always a long one. We are talking heartfelt petitions for peace, family unity, and, of course, unseen enemies. Expect an eloquent prayer that could rival any Sunday service.

Curious Cathy

Curious Cathy is that relative who somehow knows everything about everyone,even things you did not think anyone would know. If you have recently made a life decision, like moving cities or changing jobs, she will ask about it within the first five minutes of arriving. Not so subtly, she will inquire about your latest love life drama, your career prospects, and perhaps even your financial situation.

The emotional one

Tissues, please. The emotional one wears their heart on their sleeve, and Christmas is no exception. Whether it is getting teary-eyed at the sight of the Christmas tree or feeling overwhelmed by the Christmas spirit, this person’s emotions are always just beneath the surface. They can go from laughing to crying in the blink of an eye, and sometimes, they might just need a moment alone. Their emotional outbursts are often endearing, though, and definitely memorable.

The gift expert

There is always one relative who takes gift-giving to an art form. They have spent weeks finding the perfect presents for everyone, and will gladly regale you with the story of how they found the ideal gift for Aunt Lara. Of course, they will also have a lot to say about everyone else’s presents. ‘Oh, you got socks? How… practical.’ Gift-giving for this person is a serious business.

The one who is just happy to be there

Last but not least, there is always that relative who is just happy to be included. They don’t mind the chaos, the noise, or the endless rounds of turkey and stuffing. They don’t feel the need to contribute much, but their presence adds a warm, laid-back vibe to the gathering. They know how to just enjoy Christmas for what it is. And honestly, we could all use a little more of that in our lives.

