International Women’s Day (IWD) 2025 is observed today, March 8, focusing on advancing gender equality.

The theme, #AccelerateAction, highlights strategies, resources, and initiatives that drive progress for women. Despite existing barriers, global efforts continue to support policies and actions that promote gender inclusion.

The campaign encourages stakeholders to implement effective measures that improve opportunities for women in various sectors, reinforcing commitments to sustainable and equitable development.

Here are key facts about the day:

1. Historical background

International Women’s Day originated from early 20th-century labour and socialist movements. The first National Women’s Day was organised in the United States on February 28, 1909. The idea of an international event gained momentum at the 1910 International Women’s Conference.

Read also: Rita Opiah: Celebrating hospitality trailblazer on International Women’s Day

2. Annual celebration date

International Women’s Day is marked annually on March 8. The United Nations officially endorsed this date in 1977, establishing it as a global observance for women’s rights and gender equality.

3. United Nations involvement

In 1977, the United Nations designated International Women’s Day as an official day of observance. The day serves as a platform to discuss gender-related issues, with an annual theme highlighting relevant concerns.

4. Annual global theme

Each year, International Women’s Day adopts a theme addressing contemporary challenges. Previous themes have included “Choose to Challenge,” “Press for Progress,” “Equality for Women is Progress for All, ”and “Inspire Inclusion.”

5. The role of purple

Purple is recognised as the official colour of International Women’s Day. It symbolises justice and dignity and has been linked to the feminist movement since the early 1900s.

6. Women’s rights and advocacy

International Women’s Day has been central to the fight for women’s rights, including voting rights and workplace equality. It has been used as a platform to address discrimination and promote policy changes.

7. Recognisable logo

The International Women’s Day logo features a symbol resembling the female gender sign with a raised fist. This represents solidarity and the ongoing struggle for gender equality.

Read also: International Women’s Day 2025: Top women in hospitality industry

8. Global observance and activities

International Women’s Day is widely recognised in many countries through events such as marches, rallies, panel discussions, and cultural performances. These activities help raise awareness and encourage action towards gender equality.

9. Theme for 2025: ‘Accelerate Action’

The theme for International Women’s Day 2025 is ‘Accelerate Action.’ According to the World Economic Forum, at the current pace, it will take until 2158—approximately five generations from now—to reach full gender parity. The theme highlights the need for swift and decisive efforts to break systemic barriers and biases faced by women in professional and personal spheres.

10. Persistent challenges

Despite progress, gender disparities remain. Women continue to experience challenges such as gender-based violence, wage gaps, limited access to education and healthcare, and underrepresentation in leadership roles. International Women’s Day serves as a reminder of the continued efforts needed to achieve gender equality.

Chisom Michael Chisom Michael is a data analyst (audience engagement) and writer at BusinessDay, with diverse experience in the media industry. He holds a BSc in Industrial Physics from Imo State University and an MEng in Computer Science and Technology from Liaoning Univerisity of Technology China. He specialises in listicle writing, profiles and leveraging his skills in audience engagement analysis and data-driven insights to create compelling content that resonates with readers.

Share