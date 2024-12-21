10 subtle signs they are crushing on you, but trying to keep it low-key

Remember how you swore last December that this Christmas, you would be rocking matching pyjamas with a significant other, leaving the ‘God when’ squad behind and stepping into full-on ‘pepper them’ mode? Well, here we are, another December, and you are still flying solo.

But hold up, before you start feeling sorry for yourself, have you considered that your single status might just be a result of missing the signs that someone’s been low-key throwing hints your way? Before you go on making another vow for the New Year, here are 10 ways you can spot when someone is into you, but they are just playing it cool. Maybe, just maybe, you are closer to that “matching pyjamas” moment than you think!

Now, while we are not saying you should ask the guy out as a lady, maybe returning the “green light” will help you start 2025 with a boo.

They find reasons to be around you

Someone interested in you will often find excuses to be in your vicinity, even if it is not strictly necessary. They might pop into the room when they do not really have a reason to be there or linger near you during breaks, making their presence known without being overly obvious.

They remember the little things

When someone takes note of the small details, such as your favourite ice cream flavour, the last book you mentioned, or a special event in your life, it is a clear sign they care. They will bring up these details in conversation, showing they have been paying attention because they value what you share with them.

They make subtle, yet frequent eye contact

Rather than glaring or staring, they will catch your eye during casual conversations. The occasional lingering glance may indicate a deeper level of interest. If they seem to be looking at you more than others, it is often an unconscious sign that they are drawn to you.

They mirror your actions

It is a well-known body language signal, when someone likes you, they may unconsciously mirror your movements or speech patterns. Whether it is matching your pace as you walk or mimicking your gestures, it is a subtle way of forming a connection and showing comfort.

They lightly tease you

Playful teasing is often used to establish rapport. If someone gently teases you, it could be a sign they are comfortable with you and want to create a bond. This teasing, of course, should be light-hearted and never hurtful, it is all about sharing a laugh.

They ask personal questions

If someone constantly asks about your plans, thoughts, and personal experiences, it is likely they are interested in you. They want to know what makes you tick, not just the basics but the things that define you as a person, showing a deeper level of curiosity and care.

They listen attentively and respond thoughtfully

When you speak, they don’t just nod or give short replies. They actively listen and give thoughtful, meaningful responses. If someone is keen to engage in meaningful conversation and picks up on the nuances of what you say, it is a subtle sign of affection.

They offer help or support without being asked

Whether it is offering to help with a task or being there when you are in need, someone who likes you will find opportunities to assist. They will offer their support without you having to ask, showing they care about your well-being and want to make your life easier.

They show interest in your interests

An interested person will want to know more about the things that excite you. Whether it is your hobbies, favourite films, or activities, they will take the time to learn about them and, in some cases, even join you in these pursuits, hoping to enjoy your company more.

They compliment you in a genuine way

Rather than offering generic compliments, they will give you specific, sincere remarks. These could range from complimenting the way you think, your work ethic, or the way you make them feel. It is a deeper level of admiration that goes beyond just physical appearance.

Share