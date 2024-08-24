10 famous people in the diaspora with African ancestry

The fascination with ancestry has increased, especially since the early 2000s, thanks to advancements in DNA testing. Many Black celebrities have embraced this technology, driven by a deep curiosity to connect with their African roots. What often begins as a quest for identity can lead to surprising discoveries about one’s heritage. These tests have revealed unexpected connections and enriched many people’s understanding of their ancestry, providing a meaningful way to explore and embrace their historical backgrounds.

Isaiah Washington

Actor Isaiah Washington, known for his role in “Grey’s Anatomy,” discovered his Sierra Leonean roots through a DNA test with African Ancestry DNA. The results confirmed his connection to the Mende people of Sierra Leone. Washington, who has written a book titled A Man from Another Land about his heritage, is the first African-American to gain Sierra Leonean citizenship.

Whoopi Goldberg

Whoopi Goldberg, born Caryn Elaine Johnson, is an American actress, comedian, and television host, best known for her role in the 1990 film “Ghost,” which catapulted her into international fame. In 2007, Goldberg embarked on a journey to uncover her ancestral roots through DNA testing, joining many other prominent Americans in tracing their heritage. Initially, she believed she had Native American ancestry, but the results of the test told a different story. The test revealed that she was 92% sub-Saharan African and 8% European, with a direct lineage to the Papel and Bayote tribes of Guinea-Bissau. This discovery made officials from Guinea-Bissau so excited that they sent her a letter, expressing their excitement and pride in the connection. Despite this newfound knowledge of her heritage, Goldberg has yet to visit her ancestral homeland due to her fear of flying.

Oprah Winfrey

A DNA test revealed that her ancestry is 89% Sub-Saharan African, 8% Native American, and 3% East Asian. Her African roots trace back to three tribes, the Bamileke people of Cameroon, the Kpelle people of Liberia, and the Bantu people of Zambia.

Idris Elba

Idris Elba did not need a DNA test to trace his African roots. His father, Winston Elba, hails from Sierra Leone, while his mother, Eve, is from Ghana. Born in England, Idris first made his mark in acting with a role on the soap opera Family Affairs in 1997. In 2019, during his first visit to Sierra Leone, he was honoured with citizenship.

Anthony Anderson

DNA testing reveals that actor Anthony Anderson has a rich African heritage, with ancestry linked to several groups. His results show that he descended from the Bubi people of Bioko Island in Equatorial Guinea, as well as the Tikar, Hausa, and Fulani peoples of Cameroon.

Bishop TD Jakes

In an exclusive interview with CNN’s Stephanie Busari, Bishop TD Jakes revealed that his ancestry DNA test showed he is 97% Nigerian, tracing his roots to the Igbo tribe. Bishop TD Jakes, a well-known pastor, author, and filmmaker who leads The Potter’s House in Dallas, has since embraced his African heritage. This discovery has inspired him to visit Nigeria.

Samuel L Jackson

Through DNA testing, Samuel L. Jackson discovered his ancestral ties to the Benga people of Gabon. His quest to trace his roots was showcased on Finding Your Roots. In 2019, he visited Gabon, where he met President Ali Bongo Ondimba and was granted citizenship and a Gabonese passport.

Megan Markle

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, recently revealed that she has Nigerian ancestry. In an episode of her podcast Archetypes, she shared that a genealogy test she took uncovered that she is 43% Nigerian.

Christopher Tucker

Actor and comedian Chris Tucker, known for “Friday” and “Rush Hour,” learned more about his roots through a DNA test. The results showed he is 83% sub-Saharan African, 10% Native American, and 7% European. His test revealed that his maternal ancestors were from the Bamileke tribe in Cameroon and his paternal ancestors were from the Ambundu people in Angola. Discovering this, Tucker traced his family history back to the 1830s and even visited Angola to connect with his heritage.

Erykah Badu

Singer-songwriter Erykah Badu, known for her blend of R&B, soul, and hip-hop, has explored her heritage and discovered her roots in Cameroon. In 2015, Badu, whose ancestry is linked to the Bamileke tribe, took a trip to Cameroon to explore her background. During her visit, she connected with local chiefs and residents, deepening her understanding of her Cameroonian heritage. This journey was closely followed by Okay Africa.