10 delicious and affordable Nigerian dishes to make your Christmas feast unforgettable

It is Christmas season, a time for family, celebration, and delicious food. Due to the economy, Here are ten affordable Nigerian dishes you can prepare for Christmas, along with simple recipes for each:

1. Jollof Rice

Jollof rice is a delicious one-pot dish with rice cooked in a spiced tomato sauce.

Ingredients:

• 2 cups rice

• 4 large tomatoes

• 1 onion, chopped

• 1 red bell pepper

• 2 tbsp tomato paste

• 1 tsp thyme

• 1 tsp curry powder

• 1 tsp white pepper

• 2 tbsp vegetable oil

• Salt to taste

• 3 cups chicken broth

Method:

1. Blend tomatoes, onion, and bell pepper to a smooth paste.

2. Heat oil in a pot, add the paste, and fry for about 10 minutes.

3. Add thyme, curry powder, and white pepper. Stir.

4. Add tomato paste, and cook for 5 minutes.

5. Add rice and stir well.

6. Add chicken broth and salt. Cover and cook on low heat until rice is soft and fully cooked.

Read also: AfroFlavour Food Festival debuts in Katy, Texas

2. Fried Rice

Fried rice is another festive rice dish packed with vegetables and protein.

Ingredients:

• 2 cups rice (pre-cooked)

• 2 cups mixed vegetables (carrot, green beans, peas)

• 1 onion, chopped

• 1 red bell pepper

• 1 cup cooked chicken or shrimp (optional)

• 1/4 cup vegetable oil

• 2 tbsp soy sauce

• 1 tsp curry powder

• Salt and pepper to taste

Method:

1. Heat oil in a large pan and fry onions until soft.

2. Add chopped bell pepper and mixed vegetables, frying for 5 minutes.

3. Add cooked rice, soy sauce, curry powder, and mix well.

4. Add cooked chicken or shrimp and stir fry for an additional 5 minutes.

5. Season with salt and pepper to taste, and serve hot.

3. Pepper Soup

This spicy, flavourful soup is perfect for warming up during the holidays.

Ingredients:

• 1 kg goat meat or chicken

• 2 onions

• 1 scotch bonnet pepper (adjust to taste)

• 1 tsp pepper soup spice

• 2 tbsp ground crayfish

• 2 tbsp vegetable oil

• 1 tbsp ginger

• 1 tbsp garlic

• Salt to taste

• 1.5 liters water

Method:

1. In a pot, cook the meat with onions, garlic, ginger, and water until tender.

2. Add pepper soup spices and scotch bonnet peppers.

3. Cook for an additional 10 minutes.

4. Add ground crayfish and adjust seasoning with salt.

5. Simmer for 5 more minutes, and serve hot.

Read also: FoodCo urges retailers to support consumers amid economic challenges

4. Egusi Soup

Egusi soup made with ground melon seeds is a festive Nigerian favourite.

Ingredients:

• 1 cup ground egusi (melon seeds)

• 1/2 cup palm oil

• 1 onion, chopped

• 2 cups spinach or bitterleaf

• 2 cups meat or fish (e.g., goat meat, stockfish)

• 1 tsp ground crayfish

• 1 tsp seasoning cubes

• Salt to taste

Method:

1. Heat palm oil in a pot and fry the chopped onion for 2 minutes.

2. Add the ground egusi and stir-fry until it forms a paste.

3. Add the meat, fish, and seasoning cubes, and cook for 10 minutes.

4. Add the spinach or bitterleaf and cook for another 5 minutes.

5. Serve with any swallow of your choice.

5. Chin Chin

A crunchy, fried snack perfect for Christmas celebrations.

Ingredients:

• 2 cups all-purpose flour

• 1/4 cup sugar

• 1/4 cup butter

• 1/2 tsp nutmeg

• 1/4 tsp baking powder

• 1 egg

• 1/4 cup milk

• Vegetable oil for frying

Method:

1. In a large bowl, mix flour, sugar, nutmeg, and baking powder.

2. Add butter and mix until the mixture becomes crumbly.

3. Add egg and milk, then knead to form a smooth dough.

4. Roll the dough out and cut into small pieces or shapes.

5. Fry in hot oil until golden brown, then drain on paper towels.

6. Moi Moi

This steamed bean pudding is healthy and flavourful, and can be served with rice or as a side dish.

Ingredients:

• 2 cups peeled beans (blended)

• 1 red bell pepper

• 1 onion

• 2 tbsp vegetable oil

• 1 tsp seasoning cubes

• 2 boiled eggs (optional)

• Salt to taste

Method:

1. Blend beans, pepper, and onions to a smooth paste.

2. Add vegetable oil, seasoning cubes, and salt, mixing well.

3. Pour the batter into small containers or Moi Moi wraps, adding boiled eggs if desired.

4. Steam for about 45 minutes to 1 hour until firm.

7. Jollof Spaghetti

A delicious twist on the traditional Jollof rice, made with spaghetti.

7. Jollof Spaghetti

A delicious twist on the traditional Jollof rice, made with spaghetti.

Ingredients:

• 1 pack spaghetti

• 2 cups blended tomatoes and pepper

• 1 onion

• 1/4 cup vegetable oil

• 1 tsp curry powder

• 1 tsp thyme

• Salt to taste

• 2 cups chicken broth

Method:

1. Boil the spaghetti in salted water, then drain.

2. In a pan, fry chopped onions in vegetable oil.

3. Add blended tomatoes and pepper, and cook until the sauce thickens.

4. Add curry powder, thyme, chicken broth, and season with salt.

5. Add cooked spaghetti and stir to combine. Serve hot.

Read also: Top 10 most expensive food in Nigeria ahead of Christmas

8. Chicken or Beef Suya

Grilled spicy meat skewers, often served as an appetizer.

Ingredients:

• 500g chicken or beef (cut into cubes)

• 1 tbsp suya spice

• 1 tbsp ground pepper

• 1 tbsp ground peanuts (optional)

• 1 tbsp vegetable oil

• Salt to taste

Method:

1. Mix suya spice, ground pepper, peanuts, and salt.

2. Coat the meat with the spice mixture, then skewer onto sticks.

3. Grill the meat over medium heat until cooked and slightly charred.

4. Serve with onions and tomatoes.

9. Efo Riro

A delicious spinach soup made with peppers and meat.

Ingredients:

• 2 cups spinach (fresh or frozen)

• 500g beef or goat meat (cut into cubes)

• 1 onion

• 2 scotch bonnet peppers

• 2 tbsp. palm oil

• 1 tsp ground crayfish

• Seasoning cubes, salt to taste

Method:

1. Boil meat with onions and seasoning cubes until tender.

2. Blend the peppers, then add to the meat. Cook for 10 minutes.

3. Add palm oil, crayfish, and spinach. Stir and cook for 5 minutes.

4. Season with salt and serve with rice or any swallow of your choice.

10. Peppered Fish

A simple and tasty dish where fish is fried and then coated in a spicy sauce.

Ingredients:

• 1kg fish (tilapia, catfish, or any choice)

• 2 onions

• 3 scotch bonnet peppers

• 1 tsp thyme

• 2 tbsp palm oil

• Salt to taste

Method:

1. Clean and fry the fish until golden brown.

2. Blend the peppers and onions, then fry with palm oil for 5 minutes.

3. Add thyme, salt, and the fried fish. Simmer for 5 minutes.

4. Serve hot with rice or as a snack.

These dishes are perfect for the Christmas celebration, offering a blend of flavours and textures that will bring joy to your Christmas feast without breaking the bank.

Share