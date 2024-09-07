10 CEOs who rose from entry-level roles to lead their companies

Climbing the corporate ladder to become a CEO is a remarkable achievement, but it is even more inspiring when a leader starts at the very bottom. Many of today’s most successful CEOs began their careers in entry-level positions within the companies they now run. These leaders worked their way up through dedication, perseverance, and a deep understanding of their organisations. Their stories show that with hard work, ambition, and a commitment to growth, it is possible to rise from an entry-level role to the top of the corporate world.

Here are 10 CEOs who started at the ground level and now steer their companies to success.

Abigail Johnson – Fidelity Investment

Abigail Johnson began her career at Fidelity Investments as a service operator during the summer between high school and college, handling customer orders and transactions. After graduating, she joined Fidelity as an analyst and worked her way up through various roles. In 2014, she became CEO, succeeding her father, Edward C. “Ned” Johnson III, who had led the company before her. Johnson, who was named chair of Fidelity in 2016, oversees a global workforce of 45,000 employees. As of August 3rd 2024, Johnson’s wealth is approximately $31.3 billion, making her one of the world’s wealthiest women.

Mary T. Barra – General Motors

Mary T. Barra, the first female CEO of a major automaker, General Motors (GM) began her career with GM at the age of 18, working on the assembly line while attending the General Motors Institute. Barra earned a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering and later an MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business. Rising through the ranks over three decades, she held several leadership roles, including Vice President of Global Manufacturing Engineering and Executive Vice President of Global Product Development, before being named CEO in 2014. Under her leadership, GM has focused on safety, innovation, and sustainability, with significant advancements in electric and driverless vehicle technology. Barra is known for her strategic vision and commitment to transforming the automotive industry.

Robert Alan Iger – Walt Disney Company

Bob Iger’s career in media began in 1973 when he started as a weatherman at a news station in Ithaca, New York. He quickly transitioned to roles at ABC, including studio facility supervisor, head of programming, and eventually CEO. As CEO of Disney since 2005, Iger transformed the company with high-profile acquisitions, including Pixar, Marvel, and Lucasfilm, and spearheaded the development of Disney+. His strategic vision led to Disney’s significant expansion and success across various media platforms. Known for his optimism and realism, Iger has been a key player in shaping Disney’s global presence. He briefly stepped down in 2021 but was reinstated as CEO in late 2022, extending his leadership through 2026.

Doug McMillon – Walmart Inc.

Doug McMillon started his Walmart career in 1984, working as an hourly associate loading trucks in a distribution centre to fund his college education. Over the years, he advanced through various roles, including assistant store manager and buyer, eventually becoming CEO of Sam’s Club before his appointment as Walmart CEO in 2014. Under his leadership, Walmart has evolved into a leading omnichannel retailer, integrating technology and investing in its workforce with higher wages, expanded parental leave, and educational support. McMillon has overseen initiatives like Project Gigaton, which surpassed its emissions reduction goal ahead of schedule. He also serves on the boards of the Business Roundtable, the Consumer Goods Forum, and the U.S.-China Business Council. McMillon holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Arkansas and an MBA from the University of Tulsa.

Michael Corbat – Citigroup

A Harvard graduate, Corbat began his career in 1983 in the sales department at Salomon Brothers, which later merged with Citigroup. Over the years, he advanced through various roles, including CEO of Citi’s Global Wealth Management and head of the Global Corporate Bank. He also played a key role in managing Citi Holdings and the liquidation of non-core assets post-2008 financial crisis. Under his leadership, Citigroup navigated significant challenges and growth. Corbat announced his retirement in September 2020, with his tenure concluding in February 2021. Reflecting on his career, he credited his success to hard work and a bit of grace, stating, “Through the grace of God, through hard work, I got to where I am.”

Alex Gorsky – Johnsons & Johnson subsidiary

Alex Gorsky began his career as a salesman at Janssen Pharmaceutica, a Johnson & Johnson subsidiary, in 1988. He advanced through roles in sales and marketing, becoming CEO and chairman of Johnson & Johnson in 2012. During his tenure, the company’s market value soared from $180 billion to over $470 billion, with stock prices more than tripling. Gorsky managed major legal challenges and spearheaded the company’s COVID-19 response. He stepped down as CEO in January 2022 but still remains a board director at Apple and JPMorgan Chase.

Chris Rondeau – Planet Fitness

Chris Rondeau’s journey with Planet Fitness began in 1993 when he started as a front desk receptionist in New Hampshire. With a passion for fitness and a deep commitment to the company, Rondeau progressed through various management roles, resulting in his appointment as CEO in 2013. Reflecting on his career, Rondeau described it as a series of educational steps, from his early days at the front desk to his role as COO before becoming CEO. Under his leadership, Planet Fitness expanded significantly. However, in September 2023, Rondeau resigned from his position.

Samuel Allen – John Deere

Samuel Allen began his career at John Deere in 1975 as an industrial engineer. Over the years, he ascended through various roles, including president of the Worldwide Construction and Forest Division. In February 2010, Allen was appointed CEO and chairman of Deere & Company, a position he held until November 2019. Allen’s career is marked by a broad range of experiences across construction, forestry, engines, and agriculture. He has also led geographic regions in sales and marketing, reflecting his diverse expertise. In addition to his role at John Deere, Allen served as chairman of the U.S. Council on Competitiveness and has been on the board of Whirlpool Corporation since 2010. He announced his retirement as Deere’s board chairman in March 2020.

Greg C. Garland – Phillips 66

Greg C. Garland began his career at Phillips 66 in 1980 as a project engineer at the Plastics Technical Center. Over the next 22 years, he climbed through roles including sales engineer, business service manager, and business development director. In 2011, Garland was appointed CEO and chairman of Phillips 66. Under his leadership, the company expanded its global reach and operations. Garland’s career path also includes leadership roles at Chevron Phillips Chemical and ConocoPhillips. He stepped down as CEO of Phillips 66 in June 2014 but continues as executive chairman and director of Amgen Inc.

Karen Kaplan – Hill Holliday

At 22, Karen Kaplan started as a receptionist at Hill Holliday in 1982, intending to save for law school. Instead, she advanced through 16 different roles over three decades, eventually becoming CEO of the marketing agency. Kaplan took pride in her work, telling Fortune in 2014, “I was going to be the best damned receptionist in history and that’s how I approached the job.” After 41 years at Hill Holliday, she stepped down as CEO in 2023.

