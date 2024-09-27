Five things to know about South-West development commission

The South-west Development Commission (SWDC) Bill, 2024 passed by the Nigerian Senate on Thursday seeks to cater for the six states in the South west geopolitical zone including Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ondo and Ekiti states. The commission is part of a broader strategy to accelerate development across Nigeria’s geopolitical zones.

The Bill to establish the commission was read for the third time after the upper Chamber considered the report of its committee on Special Duties chaired by Kaka Shehu Lawan. The Bill was sponsored by Daniel Justus Gbenga, the Senator representing Ogun East Senatorial district.

It is the fourth regional commission Bill passed by the Senate in the last one year. Others include the Northwest development commission, South East development commission, and North Central Development Commission. Here are five things to know about the Commission.

Funding

The Commission would allow the South-west zone to receive and manage funds for allocation from the federation account including donations and gifts for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of infrastructural damages, tackling ecological, environmental and developmental challenges. This structure mirrors other regional development commissions in Nigeria to ensure equity and fairness.

Regional development

One of thr major aim of establishing the South West Development Commission is to address infrastructural deficit in the region which is key to its development. The funds received would be channeled for restructuring and rehabilitation of infrastructural damages suffered by the region. This is expected to enhance economic growth and improve the quality of life for residents in the South West.

Shehu, while presenting the report on Bill said the commission would bring the federal government closer to the people. He said, “The contemplation as well as the drafting of the bill aligns with the required (and acceptable drafting standards. That the intent and purpose of the bill are well-structured and strategically streamlined for the socio-economic development of the southwest geopolitical zone of this country.

“The establishment of the commission will bring the federal government closer to the southwest states as well as meet the yearnings and aspirations of the people”, he said.



Environmental and ecological challenges

The Commission will also tackle ecological, environmental challenges peculiar to the region. The South West region faces significant environmental challenges, including soil erosion, flooding, urbanization, industrialization, population growth, pollution, deforestation, habitat destruction, excessive exploitation, and uncontrolled bush burning.

N1.5 billion

The financial implication for establishing the commission is N1.5 billion, as contained in the compendium detailing recurrent and capital expenditure and adooted by the Senate.

Tinubu’s assent

Although the Bill has scaled third reading, it’s survival is still dependent on President Bola Tinubu’s assent.

Barau, the Senate President however expressed confidence that the President will approve the Bill, following his approval of other regional commissions.

The bill will be transmitted to President Bola Tinubu for assent after harmonisation with the House of Representatives.