Wema Bank gets new certification

Wema Bank Plc has received the Great Place To Work (GPTW) for the year 2024-2025. The latest certification marks the second consecutive year the lender has been awarded the GPTW certification.

Great Place To Work is recognised worldwide as the global authority on workplace culture. With a comprehensive assessment of organisational culture, practices and employee feedback, the Great Place To Work certification serves as an endorsement of an organisation’s positive work culture and commitment to employee well-being.

According to the management of Wema Bank, being awarded the GPTW award reflects its track record of unwavering commitment to employee well-being and positive work culture.

Moruf Oseni, managing director/CEO of Wema Bank, attributed the two-time certification to the bank’s deep-rooted commitment to employee wellbeing. “At Wema Bank, we understand that our exceptional output as a bank is a result of the dedicated input of our employees, the Wema Bank Knights, and we acknowledge the indispensable role they continue to play in our growth and success as a bank. This is why we continue to pull all the stops in providing an enriching, productive, supportive and fulfilling work experience for our employees.

“This is a commitment that we will never compromise on”, said Oseni.