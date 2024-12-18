UBA to deepen international expansion with N239.4bn rights issue

United Bank for Africa

United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc will utilise the net proceeds of its ongoing N239.4 billion rights issue to invest in additional digital technologies and business expansions that will strengthen the bank’s seven and half decades of impressive performance.

UBA is offering 6.84 billion ordinary shares of 50 kobo each to existing shareholders at N35 per share. The rights issue is pre-allotted on the basis of one new ordinary share of 50 kobo each to every five ordinary shares held as at November 05, 2024. The rights issue is scheduled to close on December 24, 2024.

Group Chairman, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, Tony Elumelu, said the primary objective of the ongoing rights issue is to strengthen the bank’s position as a pan-African banking industry leader and a highly rewarding institution for all stakeholders.

He said the group decided on the rights issue to ensure that shareholders continue to derive undiluted benefits from a stronger, more innovative and resilient pan-African banking group.

UBA had delivered 375 per cent capital gains to investors in nearly five years, outperforming the average returns at the Nigerian stock market and the entire financial services sector. The bank also holds the distinction off highest dividend payout by any bank and one of the three highest yields in the entire stock market with its interim dividend payout of N2 per share.

Retail shareholders have already expressed supports for the ongoing rights issue, citing the bank’s historical financial performance and investors’ friendly disposition.

Elumelu said the rights issue would enable the bank to drive organic expansion and business growth within and outside Nigeria, while strengthening its international operations. UBA recently signed agreement to commence full banking operations in France.

According to him, with presence in key global financial hubs including United Kingdom (UK), United States of America (USA), France and United Arab Emirates (UAE), the bank would deepen its global operations by investing more in these global markets and further extend its global reach.

He noted that with African subsidiaries contributing more than 50 per cent of the group’s overall performance, the bank would also make additional investments in existing African operations while exploring new opportunities. UBA currently has operations in 19 African countries outside of Nigeria.

He pointed out that the bank’s expansion plan is driven by its philosophy of developing African businesses, noting that with UBA is not only expanding its geographical reach, but also playing a strategic and pivotal role in the economic transformation of Africa as a continent.

He added that while the rights issue would enable the bank to meet the new capital requirements stipulated by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the net proceeds would put the bank in a better stead to expand lending to small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

He outlined that the bank would make substantial additional investments in technologies to consolidate its reputation as a cutting-edge financial services group and deliver more robust customer experience.

According to him, new investments in information and communication technology (ICT) would further strengthen the group’s digitization and operational efficiency, thus fostering improving oordination and synchronisation amongst the various entities and delivering improved service delivery and customer satisfaction.

UBA plans to strengthen collaboration and partnership with TELCOs and FinTechs to drive technology-enabled initiatives across Africa that will improve intra-trade, remittances, and payments across Africa. By so doing, the bank will provide the enabling environment to empower businesses, enhance cross-border transactions, and drive regional economic growth and integration. And this will position the bank to become the undisputed leading and dominant financial services institution in Africa supporting regional development, growth and prosperity.

The bank also plans to broaden its payment capabilities to enable it to transform the way merchants collect payments by offering solutions that offer seamless, secure and user-friendly ways of managing and consummating transactions. This will also entail optimising partnerships with FinTechs to drive digital transformation, achieve broader banking penetration, and grow revenues from transaction banking and remittance activities.

Elumelu reiterated the bank’s long-term strategy of becoming the undisputed leading and dominant financial services institution in Africa, with greater emphasis on Nigeria.

