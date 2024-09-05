UBA engages creative operators to share insight on sustainable business

In celebration of its 75th anniversary, the United Bank for Africa (UBA) last week engaged renowned creative sector operators to share insight on sustainable business. This is in line with the bank’s quarterly business series, focusing on enhancing business sustainability for Medium and Small-Scale Enterprises (MSMEs).

They included Atunyota Ali Akpobome (Ali Baba), Veteran Stand-up Comedian/CEO XQZMOI Television, Kelechi Amadi-Obi, Creative Photographer, Omotolani Tayo-Osikoya (Chef T), CEO, Diaryofakitchenlover, and Flora Mutahi, CEO, Melvin Marsh International Limited from Kenya.

The session titled ‘Built to Last: Building Generational Businesses’, featured insights from these veteran business leaders across various industries, offering valuable advice on running profitable ventures that can endure over time.

Ali Baba emphasized the importance of creativity and adaptability in maintaining business relevance. “As a business owner, you need to come up with ways to ensure that you stay on top of your game and remain relevant,” he stated.

Chef T highlighted the necessity for SMEs to distinguish themselves in a competitive market. “You need to figure out your differentiating factor. It’s about knowing what your customers expect of you and finding a way to achieve that,” she advised.

Kelechi Amadi-Obi shared his approach to business, emphasising the role of creativity in product development. “My goal has always been to make an impact, first for myself and then for the client. Your product is a function of your creativity, so you need to evolve,” he said.

Shamsideen Fashola, UBA’s group head of retail and digital banking, praised the professionals for their contributions, noting that UBA, as a longstanding global financial institution, is committed to empowering other businesses to achieve sustainability. “At UBA, it is not just about banking; we are passionate about helping our customers grow thriving businesses,” Fashola explained.

The UBA Business Series is a regular seminar organized by the bank as part of its capacity-building initiatives, where industry leaders share insights and best practices for running successful businesses, especially in challenging environments.

United Bank for Africa is one of Africa’s largest financial institutions, with operations in 20 African countries and international presence in the UK, USA, France, and UAE. The bank serves over 45 million customers globally and is a leader in financial inclusion and technological innovation across the continent.