Sterling One Foundation, Afreximbank move to foster economic growth across Africa

The Sterling One Foundation has collaborated with the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) to enhance private sector involvement in advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) across Africa.

This is achievable through the upcoming third edition of the Africa Social Impact Summit (ASIS), in Lagos, Nigeria.

The Africa Social Impact Summit is poised to convene leaders from various sectors to discuss strategies for mitigating investment risks on the continent, boosting impact investment flows, influencing policy dialogues, and fostering partnerships crucial for sustainable development.

Olapeju Ibekwe, CEO of the Sterling One Foundation, emphasised the significance of private sector engagement in achieving the SDGs, citing its capacity for scalable funding and influence on responsible consumption practices.

Afreximbank, renowned for its role in financing intra-African and international trade, brings valuable insights and resources to the Summit. Eric Monchu Intong, regional chief operating officer for Anglophone West Africa at Afreximbank, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, highlighting Afreximbank’s commitment to supporting sustainable growth initiatives in Africa.

“This partnership aligns with our mission to promote economic prosperity and integration across Africa under the African Union Agenda 2063,” Intong stated. He underscored Afreximbank’s ongoing initiatives such as the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) and the African Medical Centre of Excellence (AMCE), aimed at boosting economic activities and healthcare infrastructure on the continent.

The ASIS 2024 will feature panel discussions on crucial topics including climate action, healthcare, education, youth development, and green financing. Additionally, it will host an Investors’ Roundtable in collaboration with the Lagos State Government and a Deal Room for SME entrepreneurs driving impactful solutions across Africa.

The partnership between the Sterling One Foundation and Afreximbank underscores a shared commitment to fostering sustainable development and economic growth across Africa through collaborative efforts and innovative solutions.