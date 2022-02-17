Stanbic IBTC Asset Management set to advance customer assets

In a bid to develop the Nigerian capital market and enhance the economy, Stanbic IBTC Asset Management, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, is set to advance customer assets in 2022 with its bouquet of investment solutions.

Incorporated in 1992, Stanbic IBTC Asset Management has been providing investment services to foreign and domestic portfolio investors comprising global custodians, fund managers, international brokers as well as domestic institutional investors such as corporations, insurance companies, collective investment schemes and mutual funds, for almost two decades.

With a robust marketing campaign themed ‘Invest for More’, Stanbic IBTC urges investors, young and old, retail and corporate, employed and self employed, to reach for their goals by investing broadly and consistently in a wide range of investment options offered by the company.

The organisation has investment solutions ranging from mutual funds which can be accessed with as low as N5,000 to ethical investment vehicles for individuals seeking Shariah compliant investment options to HNIs and corporates seeking long-term infrastructure options and the Ultra High Net Worth individuals seeking private portfolio management. The only criteria to come on board is a desire for more – everyone can be accommodated by Stanbic IBTC Asset Management.

To ensure that clients have easy access to these solutions, the company’s digital channels have been further enhanced to ensure that clients can set up new investment accounts and top up their investment accounts with ease. The channels also make it easy to monitor investment growth from anywhere clients may be via mobile and web. To top it all up, the company’s investment managers are available to provide investment advice to clients who wish to get specific guidance on how and what to invest in.

Speaking on the organisation’s plan for the year, Oladele Sotubo, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Asset Management said, “In 2022, our utmost priority is to champion reform processes targeted at benchmarking the Nigerian capital market to global standards in all areas of operations and market practice. We are ready to improve the assets of all our clients by providing them with even more diversified investment options backed by quality service delivery.”

Sotubo further added that the organisation boasts experienced professionals dedicated to guiding clients in the areas of efficient asset management and veritable investment plans, amongst others. “At Stanbic IBTC Asset Management, investors are advised on investment options to maximise opportunities and minimise risk. Our array of products offer returns on funds invested, which help our clients grow their net worth wealth over time. Our goal is to help facilitate the growth of all our clients’ assets,” he added.

The Chief Executive further encouraged individuals to diversify their investments, describing it as a vital part of mitigating risk and improving overall returns in the long term.

Stanbic IBTC Asset Management’s vast experience in asset management, stockbroking and securities settlement makes the organisation the go-to partner for anyone who desires to build sustainable wealth even in the midst of challenging economic winds.