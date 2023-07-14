Polaris Bank outlines steps for converting dollars to naira

Polaris Bank, one of Nigeria’s financial institutions has outlined steps for converting dollars to naira at customers convenience.

In a statement titled ‘Converting Your Dollars to Naira Made Easy with VULTe by Polaris Bank’, the bank said, “conversion of your US Dollar to naira has become easier with the introduction of the “willing seller, willing buyer” policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).”

The statement said the bank’s VULTe enables instant converstion of your dollars to naira with convenience.

The bank outlined steps for the conversion to include: logging into VULTe on the mobile app or Web (www.vulte.ng) to initiate the currency conversion process.

The step is then followed up by clicking on the “Sell FX” option; Choosing the domiciliary account to debit and naira account to credit.

The maximum amount to convert daily is $10,000,.the bank said.

“If you’re a non-Polaris Bank account holder, open a domiciliary account today on VULTe or dial *833*0# to start enjoying this and many more benefits. VULTe is available on Google Playstore and Apple App Store,” the statement said.