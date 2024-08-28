Parthian Partners recognised by International investor awards for driving market growth

Oluseye Olusoga, Chief Executive Ofiiicer of Parthian Partners Limited.

Parthian Partners Limited, one of Nigeria’s non-banking financial institutions, has been recognised with the “Inter-dealer Broker of the Year 2024 (Nigeria)” award by The International Investor Awards, for driving the market growth.

The International Investor Awards, an esteemed platform based in London, celebrates and recognises outstanding achievements in the global financial industry. These awards highlight excellence, innovation, and leadership in the sector, underscoring Parthian Partners’ unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional service, driving market growth, and setting new standards within the industry.

Parthian Partners has established itself as a pioneer in the financial markets, known for its innovative and robust solutions in Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities. The “Inter-dealer Broker of the Year” award is a testament to the firm’s leadership in Nigeria’s Over-The-Counter (OTC) market, recognising its dedication to excellence, integrity, and client satisfaction.

Parthian Partners Limited is a financial services group with expertise in fixed income, structured finance, equity markets, and M&A advisory. Licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) since 2012, Parthian Partners is Nigeria’s first inter-dealer broker and a member of the FMDQ Securities Exchange. Since 2013, the firm has facilitated over N5 trillion in FGN bonds and treasury bill trades, along with more than $1.2 billion in Eurobond transactions.