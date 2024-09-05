NAMB FCT elects new executives to enhance financial inclusion

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) chapter of the National Association of Microfinance Banks (NAMB) has elected new executive members to lead the association for the next two years.

The move is to strengthen and expand financial inclusion across Nigeria, reaching even the most remote areas.

Sir Francis Akie KSM, the newly elected chairman, expressed his commitment, along with the new executives, to foster effective collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria, President Bola Tinubu’s administration, and other key stakeholders.

“We will collaborate with the FCT Administration, the Central Bank of Nigeria, and President Bola Tinubu’s administration to ensure more Nigerians are lifted out of poverty through the powerful tools of financial and social inclusion,” Akie stated.

Outgoing chairman, Nwanna Joel-Ezeugo, expressed satisfaction with the progress microfinance banks have made in supporting those at the base of the economic pyramid. She remarked, “Microfinance banks in Nigeria have made significant strides in empowering businesses and households at the grassroots level.”

Joe Onyeabor, the newly elected public relations Officer, urged the government at all levels to integrate microfinance banks into all social intervention programs to ensure these initiatives achieve their intended impact.

Omololu Adewalure, newly elected vice chairman, emphasised that microfinance banks are the closest financial institutions to the people and should be encouraged to play an even greater role.

Akie also assured that the FCT chapter of NAMB would work closely with FCT Minister Nyesom Wike to ensure that all government social intervention programs in the FCT reach the most vulnerable members of society.