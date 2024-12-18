Lovonus Microfinance Bank improves cost of living by giving back to customers

Lovonus Microfinance Bank is embracing the festive season with a strong commitment to giving back to its customers and the community. In response to the ongoing economic challenges, the bank has introduced a range of innovative financial products aimed at helping individuals save effectively, earn competitive interest, and meet their daily expenses. Additionally, the bank is offering tailored loan facilities designed to boost businesses and support their growth, reaffirming its dedication to economic empowerment.

“We are embarking on these initiatives to reaffirm our commitment to supporting our customers and community, especially during challenging times,” said ABU Lucky, the bank’s business manager. “By providing practical solutions such as savings products, competitive interest rates, and accessible loan facilities, we aim to empower individuals and businesses to thrive despite economic hardships. This effort reflects our dedication to fostering financial inclusion, uplifting livelihoods, and promoting sustainable growth within our community.”

The bank’s pledge is ambitious, with Lovonus Microfinance Bank setting a target to reach over 3,000 individuals during this festive season. Through its new financial offerings, including savings products with attractive interest rates and accessible loans, the bank is working to create a positive impact in the lives of its customers. “This exercise underscores our dedication to fostering financial stability, improving livelihoods, and empowering our customers and community during these challenging times,” the bank said in a statement.

The year 2023 has been particularly challenging for microfinance institutions in Nigeria, with rising inflation, fluctuating exchange rates, and a tough economic climate straining customer purchasing power and affecting loan repayment capabilities. Despite these challenges, Lovonus Microfinance Bank has focused on financial resilience, innovation, and risk management to weather the storm. The bank has introduced products tailored to help its customers navigate the economic difficulties they face, demonstrating its unwavering commitment to their financial well-being.

“We’ve had to navigate these hurdles by prioritizing financial resilience, introducing innovative products, and enhancing our risk management strategies,” said ABU Lucky. “Despite these challenges, we remain committed to supporting our customers and fostering growth within the community, ensuring access to financial services that are tailored to their needs.”

Several customers who have benefitted from Lovonus’ initiatives expressed their gratitude, with some sharing their experiences of how the bank’s support has made a difference in their lives. One customer, who has been banking with Lovonus for over three years, shared her appreciation for the bank’s gifts and services. “I feel very nice with the gifts given to me by the bank,” she said. “The bank’s services are excellent, and I would like to refer it to others.”

Another customer, named Amana, echoed similar sentiments. “I’m happy with what we are doing here today. We are hungry, but this will help address that. I have been with the bank for two years, and I feel better with their services. I always receive alerts whenever I make transactions,” he said.

Looking ahead, Lovonus Microfinance Bank is optimistic about the future and its ability to continue making a positive impact on its customers and the community. With the leadership of ABU Lucky, the Business Development Manager, and Mr. Oluyemi Olusola, the Acting Managing Director, the bank plans to introduce even more innovative financial products in the coming year, expand its customer base, and continue to strengthen its support for businesses and individuals.

“Next year, we are optimistic about achieving significant growth and making an even greater impact on our customers and community,” said the bank. “Under the strategic leadership of Lucky Abu and the guidance of Oluyemi Olusola, Lovonus Microfinance Bank is set to introduce innovative financial products, expand our customer base, and strengthen support for businesses and individuals. We aim to navigate economic challenges with resilience, foster financial inclusion, and empower our stakeholders to achieve their goals.”

As the bank continues to evolve and adapt to the changing economic landscape, it remains steadfast in its mission to provide accessible financial solutions that improve the lives of its customers and help foster sustainable growth in the community.

