Letshego MFB rewards 20 customers with cash prizes in savings promo

Letshego Microfinance Bank Nigeria has announced the first 20 winners of its “Save & Win” promo, each of them receiving a cash prize of N100,000.

The promo, which launched on June 1, 2024, is designed to reward customers for their commitment to savings, with monthly raffle draws running through December 2024.

10 customers were rewarded for their savings in June, with another 10 following in July, showcasing Letshego’s dedication to fostering a culture of savings and financial discipline among its customers.

Speaking on the promo, Nkosana Ndlovu, managing director of Letshego MFB Nigeria, said: “It’s an exciting time for us at Letshego as we celebrate the winners of our Save & Win Promo. This initiative is more than just a reward; it’s a testament to our commitment to enhancing financial inclusion by encouraging a strong savings culture among Nigerians. Congratulations to all our winners – we look forward to recognising more loyal customers in the coming months.”

Sharing his joy at being selected, one of the lucky winners, Idowu Salami, said: “I was surprised! I never thought I would be a winner. This money will be very useful for my business.”

Similarly, another lucky winner, Innocent Nwogbala, a long-time customer of the bank, said: “I’m very happy because I’ve been with Letshego since the beginning. I’ll be telling everyone at Alaba International Market to open an account with Letshego MFB.”

Olufemi Ayileka, head of marketing & communications at Letshego MFB Nigeria, said: “The positive response to the Save & Win Promo has been overwhelming. It’s gratifying to see our customers actively engaging with the promotion and reaping the benefits. This is only the beginning, and we urge all our customers to keep saving – the next winner could be you!”

He stated that the winners are notified via SMS and contacted by their respective branches, adding that the promo will continue to run monthly until December 2024, offering many more opportunities for customers to win big by simply increasing their savings.