How customers can turn airtime purchase into life-changing event – Access Bank

Access Bank has partnered with SaltinGTein to unveil Winbundle Airtime2Win on its digital platform to provide customers a chance to turn airtime purchase into a potential life-changing event.

Winbundle Airtime2Win enables customers to purchase airtime via *901# and receive 70 percent airtime value and 30 percent raffle tickets into the consumer draw, with chances to win up to N100 million weekly.

Robert Giles, senior retail advisor, retail banking, Access Bank, while speaking on the service between Access Bank and SaltinGStein Limited, expressed the bank’s commitment to rewarding its customers. He said the bank’s 901 USSD services have been something that has helped the bank and the industry by generally improving access to finance.

“Our 901 USSD platform allows customers to open bank accounts. So, you don’t need to go to a branch anymore to open a bank account. You can open it from the comfort of your home. And that has enabled a much younger generation, and particularly female generation, to open bank accounts wherever they are in the country.

“It evolved further to bill payments, so you can, of course, top-up that phone that’s so important to you. You can buy data, and also you can pay for your DSTV and other services. And as we’ve as we’ve

“We have evolved in all of our banking services, we have seen that, particularly with a new and younger generation, people want to be engaged more. Simply having a phone and doing transactions is not enough. And if we look at today’s world, when we compare ourselves in the banking industry, we have to compare ourselves to big tech customers who are familiar with using social media”.

Giles added that the feedback from the bank’s customers is the reason they are poised to give them what they want.

What we are announcing today is a result of feedback from our customers and it is yet another service on 901 that will help customers to do their transactions but also participate in a draw and have the chance to win life-changing cash.

He added that the bank is pleased to be on the same page with WinBundle with the sole objective of switching utilities and Airtime payments for its customers with WinBundle’s Airtime2Win.

Oluremi Tinuola Gabriel, group head, digital channel, Access Bank, said, “The bank is in this partnership with WinBundle because customers want more and what the bank is doing is in response to what the customers want. They stand the chance of winning up to N100 million every week”.

Stella Oshorinde, chief commercial officer, WinBundle By SaltinGStein Limited, said, “If you dial *901# and select airtime on the menu, you will see items 3 and 4 for “Airtime plus raffle ticket to win up to N100 million” for self and others, respectively. This is the future, and the future lies in the gamification of everyday utilities. This is what WinBundle by SaltinGStein represents—providing an opportunity for everyday spending to change lives”

“So basically, when you get that product, what you are doing is putting yourself into a national consumer draw, which happens every Friday, and in that draw, you stand a chance to win up to N100 million. So what we have done with the WinBundle By SaltinGStein Limited is to enable Nigerians to gamify their everyday expenses or expenditure, as we call it universal gamification of sales and expenditure (UGeX)”.

“So not only are you fulfilling your utility needs, of buying airtime, or data top-up, you’re also allowing yourself to win life-changing cash,” Oshorinde said.

