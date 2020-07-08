How Access Bank creates business for Women SMES via W initiative

Access Bank through the W initiative, has empowered women, owned and managed SMES by putting together an innovative bundle of offerings designed to support the more than a few aspects of business during the global pandemic.

The W Initiative of bank remains a pioneer proposition to promote women’s economic empowerment in Africa with over a decade of active participation in creating and supporting the Women’s Market across its focus segment. Being the forerunner of the gender-focused initiative in the industry, The W initiative has yet again demonstrated a feat by supporting women especially Women SMES during these times.

The bundled offerings consist of; the introduction of the W Webinar Series, implementation of a 90 days moratorium and extension on all existing loans to Women owned and managed SMES without penal charge, introduction of the bespoke business debit card and creation of an e-commerce enabled website to enhance the digital presence for female owned businesses.

Speaking on the bank’s innovative for SMES with a focus for Women owned businesses, Ayona AgueleTrimnell, group head, Women banking said “At Access Bank, we are mainly committed to drive women’s economic empowerment in the markets we serve. We are also actively involved in supporting women-owned businesses to thrive through this period by leveraging digital platforms to sell their goods and services, providing alternate channels of banking as well as easing the burden of loan repayment while considering the impact of the global pandemic on SMES.”

She further mentioned that “The Bank has adopted virtual platforms to ensure that Women owned SMES are given an enabled environment to thrive and continue their businesses despite the global pandemic.”

Access Bank has an unflinching commitment to empower women and contribute immensely to the growth of the women market in Nigeria and beyond for accelerated social and economic growth.