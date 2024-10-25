GTBank opens weekend operations after core banking transition

After a successful transition to a core banking application, Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) has said that its branches nationwide will remain open this weekend.

The bank said it will open operations from 9am to 2pm on Saturday and from 9am to 1pm on Sunday. In a notice to its customers, the bank regretted any inconvenience experienced by customers during the period of the transition.

“We apologise for every inconvenience you experienced during our recent transition to a new and robust core banking application system.

“We are also pleased to inform you that all our branches nationwide will be open this weekend at the following times …. Kindly visit any GTBank branch nearest to you where our team of service responders will be available to serve you.”

The bank recently announced that it had successfully transitioned to a new and advanced Finacle Core Banking Application System.

“We are pleased to inform you that we have successfully transitioned to a new and robust suite of Finacle Core Banking Application Systems, and all our Branches will be open till 6 pm today to serve you,” GTBank said in a notice to its customers.

Share