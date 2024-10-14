GTBank completes transition to core banking software Finacle

Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) has announced that it “successfully transitioned” to a new and advanced Finacle Core Banking Application System.

The bank made this known via an email to its customers on Monday while informing them that all branches will be open until 6 pm.

“We are pleased to inform you that we have successfully transitioned to a new and robust suite of Finacle Core Banking Application Systems, and all our Branches will be open till 6 pm today to serve you,” the statement read.

The transition had previously caused GTBank to halt transactions and close branches from noon on Friday, October 11. Monday noon was supposed to mark the end of this procedure. However, it experienced delays that elongated customers’ frustrations.

“Following our recent notification on the transition to a new and robust suite of Finacle banking Application System, we would like to update you that this transition has taken longer than planned,” the company said in an Instagram post on Monday.

GTBank joins a list of at least ten other Nigerian commercial banks that use Finacle. Group CEO Segun Agbaje confirmed the bank would make the technological change in July 2024.

