FITC’s innovation drive attracts international recognition

Chizor Malize, MD/CEO of Financial Institutions Training Centre (FITC)

Financial Institutions Training Centre (FITC), one of Nigeria’s innovation-led and technology-driven knowledge institutions, has received international recognition for its innovation in business growth.

FITC, a Central Bank of Nigeria and the Bankers Committee-owned Entity, which provides cutting-edge learning, advisory and research services to organizations within the financial services and other allied sectors, was announced the winner of the “Business Excellence Award” in recognition of its extraordinary initiatives that have led to innovative and exceptional transformation within the organisation with significant impact on the financial services sector which it serves.

The Centre emerged the winner of the 2024 Business Excellence Award at the recently concluded BIZZ Awards, an international award organized by the World Confederation of Business (WORLDCOB) based in Houston, Texas, United States.

Also presented with an award was Chizor Malize, managing director and CEO, FITC, who won the “African Woman of the Year Leadership Award”. The award was in recognition of her game-changing work at FITC driving innovation, transformation and inspiring leadership.

The BIZZ AWARDS business excellence award programme in its 19th edition, is created by the World Confederation of Businesses (WORLDCOB) and organized yearly to cover 3 regions of the world Europe, Americas and Asia with participation and entries from over 130 countries.

It recognises and promotes the growth of leading businesses. The award is designed to promote excellence in business practices through innovation, service culture, efficiency, quality assurance and strong leadership. It is considered the most important recognition of business excellence in the world.

In his opening address Global Founder and CEO of WORLDCOB Jesus Maron highlighted the vision for the business excellence award.

“This prestigious award aims to highlight the best practices in the industry, inspiring companies worldwide to strive for excellence in their operations and strategies. By showcasing these success stories, the award fosters a culture of continuous improvement and encourages businesses to adopt responsible and impactful practices that benefit not only their growth but also contribute positively to society.

The ripple effect of our recognition extends beyond the winners, promoting economic development, fostering international collaboration, and driving positive social and environmental change globally”, he remarked.

In receiving the Awards for FITC and the African Woman of the Year Leadership Award, Malize, acknowledged the great work by the organizers, WORLDCOB and the contributions of diverse stakeholders towards the success of FITC. “I am deeply honoured to accept this Global Business Excellence Award on behalf of FITC.

This recognition is a testament to the great work, dedication, and passion for excellence that our team demonstrates every day. I am grateful to lead such a talented group of individuals who are deeply committed to making a positive impact.