First Bank fixes October 26 for system migration

First Bank is getting ready to upgrade its financial systems by moving to a new cloud-based platform, aiming to serve customers better and work more efficiently.

The bank, which serves over 42 million customers, announced on Wednesday that this upgrade will start on Saturday, October 26, and might cause some temporary service interruptions.

This change is part of a larger trend in Nigerian banking – since September, several major banks including Zenith Bank and Guaranty Trust Bank have updated their core banking systems.

Part of the notice read, “As part of the bank’s continuous investments to improve operational efficiencies and service experience, we will be transitioning from our current procurement and financial platforms to a new cloud-based platform that provides additional capabilities and benefits.

“During the cut-over period, certain activities and transactions will need to be suspended to aid housecleaning and safe migration of transactions with minimal disruption.

“The cut-over period will be from Saturday, October 26, 2024, to Sunday, November 3, 2024, while the new cloud-based solution will be live on Monday, November 4, 2024, and normal activities will resume,” the bank stated.

The lender also noted that during the transition period, vendors would be unable to submit invoices on its current Electronic Business Suite.

Read Also: Meet GTBank alumni who are directors at other banks

Payments will only be processed if invoices are submitted for received purchase orders by Friday, October 25, 2024, the lender noted.

Additionally, FirstBank stated that its current supplier portal will no longer be in use effective November 4.

The bank will provide further communication on the details of the new Supplier Portal, along with a job card, ahead of the system’s go-live date on Monday, November 4, 2024.

“Kindly note to take proactive steps as indicated above to avoid business disruption during this critical period. Further details regarding onboarding, training, and user guides will be communicated before the end of the week,” the bank explained.

Share