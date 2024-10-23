Firm drives AI that powers customer service, sales

Fekomi Global Limited has launched an innovative Artificial intelligence (AI) that revolutionises how businesses interact with customers and drive sales.

The cutting-edge technology, designed for diverse industries, aims to enhance customer relationships while improving sales performance.

Adefemi Lawrence Komiyo, CEO of Fekomi Global, highlighted that the AI-driven bot integrates human-like communication with machine learning, delivering fast and personalised interactions.

Whether it is real-time product recommendations, wellness advice, or instant solutions, the bot provides seamless engagement across multiple languages, Komiyo said.

He said the technology has already shown impressive results in the health sector, boosting customer satisfaction, operational efficiency, and sales.

Komiyo emphasised that the bot delivers tailored interactions, offering businesses data-driven insights to refine their services.

Fekomi Global’s chatbot not only improves customer care but also strengthens the company’s holistic approach to wellness.

It offers tailored health tips, product details, and personalised recommendations based on user preferences, elevating the overall customer experience.

This innovative solution empowers businesses to engage more intuitively with their customers, driving loyalty and growth.

For us Fekomi Global, we encourage business owners to explore the benefits of this advanced chatbot for enhanced customer engagement and streamlined support, Komiyo said.

